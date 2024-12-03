Dandadan Releases New Preview Following The “NSFW” Fallout

DandaDan’s season finale is only a few weeks away and this is sad news for those anime fans that have fallen in love with one of the biggest new arrival of the fall 2024 season. There’s just something about the story focusing on Momo, Okarun, Aira, and the Turbo Granny that has resonated amongst viewers over the course of its first nine episodes. Following the latest episode, many fans are still reeling from seeing the high school fight against a supernatural Loch Ness monster, the Serpo Aliens, and a boxing crab turned Japanese salaryman/Praying Mantis. Before episode ten arrives, Science SARU has a new look at what is to come for the supernatural shonen series.

When last we left DandaDan, Momo and Okarun had been joined by their fellow classmate Aira. Luckily, the inheritor of Acrobat Silky’s spirit has some wild supernatural abilities of her own that can make her a worthy ally to the two protagonists. Unfortunately for Momo, Aira doesn’t exactly get along with the young psychic as she is also vying for Okarun’s affections. In the latest fights, the trio have something in common wherein their fight against the various threats strip them of most, if not all, of their clothing and has them being embarrassed in front of their countless classmates.

DandaDan Episode 10 Preview

Along with new images shared by the official DandaDan website, a new synopsis for episode ten has arrived, “Momo, Okarun, and Aira are attacked by aliens but survive by combining their powers. However, the Dover Demon that they thought they had defeated appears in front of them. Just when it seemed like a rematch, Dover Demon ran out of energy and collapsed. Momo and the others, who were not abandoned, were taken home and treated, and Dover Demon told them about his troubles…”

The Dover Demon, who those who need a reminder, is the boxing crab that accompanied the Serpo Aliens in their quest for “banana organs.” While he would evolve to deliver attacks like “Salary Punch” and then fuse with the Serpo Aliens and the Loch Ness Monster, it seems that he was able to survive his bounty hunting adventure by the skin of his teeth.

Is a DandaDan Second Season Inbound?

Science SARU clearly has a hit on its hands with DandaDan’s anime adaptation but there has been no official word on a season two. Normally, in the anime world, season renewals will be announced either immediately following a previous season finale or some time after. Considering the sheer amount of work that must go into the story of Momo, Okarun, and Aira, it would make sense that Science SARU would need some serious time to release a season two.

Luckily, there is more than enough manga stories built up by creator Yukinobu Tatsu as DandaDan currently holds over one hundred and seventh chapters in Weekly Shonen Jump. Should DandaDan continue into the future on the small screen, there’s enough material there to give anime fans quite a few seasons and/or movies so the anime adaptation can continue to take over the world. While major shonen series like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia have ended, the grand finale of DandaDan hasn’t been hinted at, meaning it could still have quite the anime future ahead of it.

Want to see if Momo, Okarun, and Aira get more anime seasons in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on DandaDan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.