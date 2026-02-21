Shonen Jump’s Spiritual Successor to Dandadan Will End Next Week

While Weekly Shonen Jump is often referred to by fans as the biggest publisher in the manga business, this doesn’t mean that every series released by the publication is guaranteed to run forever. In recent memory, series like The Elusive Samurai, Young Gun Boarders, and Otry of the Flame are just a few examples of series that have released their final chapters this year. In a twist of fate, one shonen series that had quite a bit in common with the runaway hit, Dandadan, is planning to end this month as its final chapter has been announced.

Aliens, Baseball, And Civilization released its first chapter last year, presenting a story that would fit right into the world of Momo and Okarun. From creators Teito Heji and Sai Yamagishi, the series has been announced to end with its thirty-fourth chapter before the month’s end, bringing to a close the story of Takatsugi and Niina. Much like Dandadan, the series injects a mundane setting with extraterrestrials, though the story isn’t as action-based as the work of mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu. Considering this story also blends sports into the equation, it’s a shame to see it reach its end before it could further explore this bizarre universe.

Baseball & Aliens: A Match Made in Heaven

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Aliens, Baseball, And Civilization, here’s the official description of the series from Shonen Jump, “Indifferent student Takatsugi-kun is living an uneventful life, until he meets Niina, a girl who’s utterly obsessed with baseball. Though she seems to have nothing but baseball on her mind, Takatsugi finds himself drawn to her. Their relationship progresses smoothly…or does it? An unconventional triple-threat romantic comedy begins!” Weekly Shonen Jump hasn’t officially revealed why the series is ending, though this is nothing new, as Shueisha doesn’t normally comment on series finales.

With thirty-four chapters to its name, there is enough material from the manga to potentially make an anime adaptation, whether it be a mini-series or feature-length film. Even though the manga will end, this doesn’t necessarily mean that it will never be animated, as a past example, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, is hitting the screen later this year. Fingers crossed that Aliens, Baseball, And Civilization will see similar treatment in the future.

As for Dandadan, the high-octane shonen isn’t staring at a finale any time soon. Following its successful second season, a third season has already been confirmed and the manga is still marching forward thanks to the artistic stylings of creator Yukinobu Tatsu. The series is already on its two hundred and twenty-second chapter, meaning there are sure to be more anime seasons than just three when all is said and done. Momo and Okarun have become household names in the anime fandom, and that fact won’t be changing anytime soon.

