Dandadan Season 3’s Long Wait Will Pay Off With The Manga’s Best Arc

The anime adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu’s beloved Shonen Jump+ manga Dandadan has captured viewers’ hearts with its eccentric story, lovable characters, and breathtaking animation. The impressive adaptation by Science SARU is widely praised as one of the best in the industry, not only for its animation style but also for its pacing, voice acting, OSTs, and the way it perfectly translates the manga’s emotions into a new medium. The anime debuted in Fall 2024 and returned with a second season in Summer 2025, just six months after the first season’s finale. Usually, new seasons take at least a year or even several years to be released, even for popular series. However, while the second season was released sooner than expected, the studio is taking longer than expected to release Season 3.

During Jump Festa 2026, the anime revealed that Season 3 will drop in 2027 along with a key visual. The second season ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving several questions unanswered. The delay is to be expected considering the incredible quality of animation, and no doubt Season 3 will deliver one of the best adaptations yet. Not to mention that the upcoming season will adapt the best manga arc ever.

Dandadan Season 3 Will Be Far More Exciting Than Previous Seasons

The reason Season 2 was released in such a short span of time was most likely because it was being produced around the same period as the first season. However, unlike the first two seasons, Season 3 is going to be far more intense, and it is a given that the studio would naturally want additional time with it. The manga has several incredible panels that will require more time to adapt perfectly. The latest season ends with Chapter 71, leaving two more chapters of the Kaiju Arc to still be adapted in the upcoming season.

After the Kaiju Arc, the anime will begin its long-awaited Space Globalists Arc, something that has been heavily foreshadowed ever since the Cursed House Arc in Season 2. It is also the longest arc in the manga, so it will be nearly impossible for Season 3 to adapt everything within only 12 episodes. Chances are high that the third season will be released in two cours, or at the very least, Seasons 3 and 4 will arrive almost simultaneously, just like the first two seasons. Also, the studio cannot afford to leave fans hanging right in the middle of such an important arc.

Season 3 will also reveal all the burning questions about Vamola, the mysterious girl in the kaiju costume, and her role in the overall story. As the space terrorists prepare to conquer Earth, Momo and her friends are forced to face the single biggest threat of their lives, one that they are unable to fight against in the face of such a terrifying force. In the manga up until now, the series has never portrayed any threat on such a massive and overwhelming scale. Just by looking closely at a few panels of the manga, one can immediately recognize how exhausting and taxing it will be for the animators to redraw everything in an anime version carefully.

