Dandadan Finally Reveals Season 2 Release Date (And We Can’t Wait)

Let the hunt for the golden balls continue, as Season 2 of Dandadan has finally been given a release date. Based on the ongoing manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, Season 1 of Science SARU’s anime adaptation was arguably the hit show of 2024. The series introduced fans to Momo and Okarun as they fended off spirits and aliens on a mission to get Okarun’s kintama back. Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger that upset many fans of the manga. Thankfully, we won’t be waiting too long for Season 2.

Season 2 of Dandadan was announced almost immediately after Season 1’s finale. Along with a gorgeous poster and, eventually, a trailer, Science SARU revealed that Season 2 would release as part of this Summer’s season. Thankfully, that three-month window has finally been narrowed down to a release date.

Dandadan Season 2 Premieres on July 3rd

Season 2’s official release date was unveiled on an obi for the new re-release of Yukinobu Tatsu’s other series, Fire Ball! Thankfully, you don’t have to travel all the way to Japan to pick up a copy (or order one online), as Kodansha editor Shihei Lin shared a photo of this week’s releases on X (formerly Twitter). Written on Fire Ball!’s bright yellow obi was the release date for Season 2 of Dandadan. The show’s second season will premiere on July 3rd, 2025.

The new release date means Season 2 will premiere less than 12 months after Season 1 debuted in October 2024. While most anime fans would consider this to be an outrageous turnaround by Science SARU, it makes sense when you remember that Season 1 only ran for a single cour (12 episodes, to be exact). Season 2 is expected to run for a similar length, with many fans considering the show’s return to be an unofficial second cour to the first season.

What to Expect From Dandadan Season 2

As previously mentioned, Dandadan Season 1’s ending was notoriously frustrating for manga readers. The latter half of the season finally introduced Momo’s childhood friend, Jiju, and readers were hoping the anime would dive into the “Cursed House Arc” before the end of the season. The final episodes saw Momo, Okarun, and Jiji head to the latter’s old house in an attempt to break the curse looming over it. Just as things were getting exciting, the end credits rolled.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, fans are hoping that Season 2 of Dandadan will cover the “Cursed House Arc”, the “Evil Eye Arc”, and potentially the “Kaiju Arc.” Fans are also anxious to see what Dandadan has in store for its next OP, considering how beloved Creepy Nuts’ “Otonoke” was.

