Dandadan Officially Crowned Top New Anime of 2024 in Japan

Dandadan has been a smash hit in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump as creator Yukinobu Tatsu has weaved quite the energetic, idiosyncratic story for Momo, Okarun, and their supernatural allies. Following the first season’s conclusion last year, shonen fans have been counting down the days until the anime adaptation returns for a second season. Thanks to a new award granted to the anime adaptation in recent days, Dandadan has once again been touted as the biggest new anime of last year according to one of the biggest award ceremonies in the East.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The TVer Awards were first established in 2021, focusing on honoring television programs that are both beloved and help push forward all things television-related. The nominations are relegated specifically to the television projects that aired the previous year, making Dandadan a perfect option since its entire premiere season was relegated to 2024. For TVer, Dandadan was ranked as the newest anime with the most “total number of views” that were broadcast in 2024. This fact makes sense when you consider the groundswell that was apparent for Momo and Okarun’s premiere season and the popularity of the manga that started it all.

Science SARU

Dandadan Season 2

As mentioned earlier, Dandadan is planning to return this July, picking up right where the first season left off. As fans of Momo and Okarun know, Science SARU’s first season ended on quite the cliffhanger as Momo finds herself under siege in a hot spring and Okarun and Jiji discover a terrifying secret in their temporary abode. Even when the second season ends, there are plenty more battles and events to be adapted from the source material, meaning Dandadan could have quite a few seasons in its anime future.

While Dandadan’s manga did recently take a month-long hiatus, it recently returned to release its 184th chapter, holding quite the twist. Tatsu is planning to once again stick to a weekly schedule and is showing no signs of ending Momo and Okarun’s story anytime soon as both their allies and enemies only become more powerful.

Dandadan Creator’s Favorite Character

In a recent interview, series creator Yukinobu Tatsu confirmed that he held Momo with the highest regard when it came to the characters he gave life to, “My favorite character is Momo. If I ever feel that I haven’t drawn her as cute as I want her to be, I’ll redo the drawing over and over again, and it can hold up progress on the final draft. Momo is like Superman. Superman helps people with his superhuman powers, but I don’t think that’s the core of who he is. In the face of violence or injustice, ordinary people often look away. But Superman’s presence inspires people, giving them the courage to stand up against such evil. In the same way, Momo’s actions and words inspire those around her, motivating them to rise up, just like Superman.”

Want to keep tabs on Momo and Okarun? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dandadan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Oricon