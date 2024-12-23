Dandadan Fans Say Goodbye to the Best OP of the Season

Thursdays are going to feel very empty without new episodes of Dandadan until Season 2. The new anime adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu’s beloved Shonen Jump+ manga was a rave hit with fans and critics. Across the first 12 episodes, fans traveled with the unlikely friends, Okarun and Momo, as they hunted down aliens and spirits to recover Okarun’s stolen kintama. The show jumped between absurd comedy, kick-ass action scenes, heartbreaking flashbacks, and the occasional glimpse of pure horror. But, the show’s OP always set the stage for greatness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Okarun and Momo will return in the show’s second season, one thing fans are permanently saying goodbye to is Season 1’s incredible OP. The beloved group Creepy Nuts set their recording booth on fire (not literally) with “Otonoke.” The song introduced each new episode, and was the audience’s first introduction to the world of Dandadan in the pilot, as Episode 1 cold opened with the OP. Sadly, it’s time to retire “Otonoke,” and fans aren’t ready.

Science SARU

Dandadan Fans Are Mourning “Otonoke”

It’s always hard to say goodbye to something great. That’s why Dandadan fans flooded social media following the final episode to mourn the loss of “Otonoke” as the show’s OP. X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded by fans sharing their love for “Otonoke” as the show’s OP, with some begging for the track to be kept as the OP for the entire show.

“Can we keep Otonoke as the opening for its whole run time?” wrote @aightdom under Netflix’s announcement of Season 2 (arriving in July 2025). @SurrealGravity shared their grief on the same post, writing “How in the world are they ever gonna top Otonoke.” Check out some more reactions below:

I don't mind if they change the opening animation, but I BEG that they make an exception and keep Otonoke as the OP. It's been a long time since an OP has so perfectly captured the energy of its Animanga as this one



I genuinely don't know how this could be topped https://t.co/1zDjOzIv11 — ElTigre – Mountain Yokai (@eltigre13131) December 21, 2024

Dandadan Season 1 came to a close after its 12th episode, which released on December 19th. As beloved as the song is, it is highly unlikely it will be kept for the upcoming second season. With Season 2 just over six months away, expect the new OP and end credits songs to be unveiled in the coming months.

Dandadan Season 2 Releases in 2025

This year’s Jump Festa anime festival in Tokyo brought with it a whole host of incredible announcements. Dandadan fans rejoiced that Season 2 is less than a year away (while other popular shows were still waiting 2+ years for renewal). However, the burning question remains: will the anime provide an OP as catchy and all-consuming as “Otonoke” for its follow-up?

The new season will adapt the Cursed House and the Evil Eye Arcs, introducing one of the most terrifying villains from the manga. The finale of Season 1 set up the Cursed House Arc. Although, some fans were disappointed about how much of the arc was left as a cliffhanger for Season 2.