Dandadan Season 2 Release Date Announced With New Trailer

After making waves last Fall, Netflix and Science Saru’s hit supernatural thriller, Dandadan, is returning this Summer, and fans just got a proper look at Season 2 in a new trailer. Despite only running for a single cour, Season 1 of Dandadan absolutely blew fans away with its fun, fresh cast and premise, its stunning, vivid visuals by Science Saru, and not to mention one of the catchiest opening themes of the year by Creepy Nuts. Unsurprisingly, the series was almost instantly renewed for a second season, and Dandadan’s newest trailer just gave fans an idea of what to expect.

Netflix’s anime handle on X recently shared the first full-length trailer for Season 2 of Dandadan, which, as per an announcement featured on the manga’s obi earlier this month, is scheduled to air on July 3rd, 2025. The new trailer heavily featured Jiji and his Evil Eye transformation, battling it out against Okarun in his Turbo Granny form. Fans can also get a glimpse of the Mongolian Death Worm and a bit of the creepy Kito Family, both of which are closely tied to the mysterious haunting of Jiji’s home.

Momo and Okarun's investigation of Jiji's family mystery derails as strange locals intervene and the town's secrets unravel.



DAN DA DAN: Season 2 premieres on Netflix July 3rd 👾 pic.twitter.com/WGZJmOHkdV — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) April 26, 2025

Dandadan Shares New Season 2 Trailer Debuting Jiji’s Evil Eye Form

Though only introduced in the final two episodes of Season 1, Jiji has already become quite a fan favorite, especially among fans of Aleks Le, who voices the character in the English dub. Beyond his quirky personality, Jiji also introduced a whole new mystery for Momo and Okarun to solve, which will be a major part of Season 2. As its name implies, the Cursed House Arc or the Evil Eye Arc will see the titular trio try and uncover who or what is behind the supernatural occurrences in Jiji’s home.

While Season 1 barely gave fans a clue beyond the mysterious room that Jiji and Okarun uncovered, the new trailer does hint at more of the mystery, teasing a 200-year-old grudge as well as an exploding volcano. That said, the biggest highlight is Jiji’s new form that is seen battling it out with Okarun through a game of soccer. Much like the rest of Science SARU’s twist on the manga hit, this glimpse wouldn’t be complete without a character-specific color filter, in this case being a deep, ominous purple. But of course, to find out more, fans will simply have to wait till Season 2 of Dandadan releases this Summer.

Source: @NetflixAnime on X.