Dandadan Studio Reveals First Trailer For Stunning New Anime: Watch

Science SARU has long been associated with producing stunning and unique anime, and the studio’s latest project appears to be no exception. Coming off the back of 2024’s biggest hit, Dandadan, Science SARU just revealed the first trailer and poster for its latest series. The studio is looking to add to its incredible portfolio (which already includes Tatami Time Machine Blues, The Heike Story, Ping-Pong The Animation, and Devilman Crybaby) with an adaptation of the popular historical manga A Witch’s Life in Mongol.

Written by the mangaka with the greatest pseudonym of all time, Tomato Soup, Science SARU’s adaptation will retitle the historical series to Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia. The first trailer and poster have been revealed via an official press release. Like many of Science SARU’s past projects, A Witch in Mongolia looks like a completely unique anime series.

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Anime Adaptation Announced

A Witch’s Life in Mongol was first published in 2021 on Akita Shoten’s Souffle online manga service. Tomato Soup’s illustrations in the series are stunning, and Science SARU appears to be faithfully adapting them into the new anime. The series will air in Japan on TV Asahi. A US streaming partner has yet to be announced.

The teaser introduces audiences to Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia‘s main character, Sitara (Fatima), a former slave who is captured by the Mongolian Empire and works with one of the Emperor’s wives, Töregene, to disrupt the continent-spanning empire. “It took everything from me… I must never forgive,” reads the cards in the teaser trailer. “And yet, with time, I find myself almost forgiving… even such this place. Will you listen to my story?”

To celebrate the anime adaptation’s announcement, TV Asahi shared a new illustration by Tomato Soup on social media. “A congratulatory illustration has arrived from the original author,” read the post. The illustration depicted Sitrara, Töregene, and a lamb, with the words, “Celebrathing the anime adaptation by Science SARU” in bold. Check it out below…

Tomato Soup Shares a Special Message to Fans

Along with the trailer, poster, and overall announcement of the new anime, author Tomato Soup (such a great name!) shared a special message with fans celebrating Science SARU’s new anime. “Over 10 years ago, long before I began drawing A Witch’s Life in Mongol, I was fascinated by the history of the Mongolian Empire,” it began. “I often thought, ‘I wish there were an anime like this.’ That thought led me to daydream: If such an anime existed, what kind of characters would appear? What sort of story would unfold?”

The key staff and release date for Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia haven’t yet been revealed. The official synopsis for the anime reads, “Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is a court drama set in 13th-century Mongolia. It follows Sitara (Fatima), a former slave girl captured by the Mongolian Empire, who meets Töregene, the 6th wife of the Mongolian Emperor — who also harbors complicated feelings toward the Empire. Together, they begin to disrupt the very foundation of the empire.”

H/T: Crunchyroll, TV Asahi on X