Jump Festa 2026: Every Major Anime Announced

It’s a big weekend for Shueisha as Jump Festa 2026 is now taking place in Japan, and that means there’s a ton of new anime announcements coming our way. This annual convention takes place over the December 20-21 weekend, and with it Shueisha takes the time to show off all of the new projects that their various franchises now have in the works. This includes first looks, long awaited updates, and much more for your favorites as they get ready for the new year. This year is no different either with so much on the table.
It was already exciting heading into the Jump Festa weekend as a ton of series teased that they would have something new to show off during the event. This has proven to be the case with some major updates for all of your favorites. There’s going to be so much through the weekend, that you can check out ComicBook’s breakdown below for all of our coverage on the event thus far.
Jump Festa 2026 Day 1
- Netflix Confirms JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Release Date In Epic New Trailer
- It’s Official, My Hero Academia Anime Will Continue With Real Finale
- Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Season 3 Premiere With Most Intense Trailer Yet
- Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Offers First Look At Yuji in Timeskip Sequel
- My Hero Academia to Kick Off 10th Anniversary With Massive Plans for Anime’s Future
- One-Punch Man Season 3 Aims for Redemption With Special Climax Trailer
- Beloved One Piece Star Joins Jujutsu Kaisen Crew As Season 3’s Newest Hero
- Kaiju No. 8 Anime to Return for Final Arc (And With a Special Surprise for Fans)
- Netflix’s Coolest Anime to Return With Season 2 (First Look Revealed)
- Jujutsu Kaisen Hints At Yuji’s Death in Sequel After Official New Reveal From Creator
- My Hero Academia Creator Hypes the Anime’s 10th Anniversary With Special Art
- My Hero Academia Confirms Crunchyroll Release Date for Anime’s Real Finale
- Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Its New Main Duo With Sequel’s First Volume
- Classic Shonen Jump Series Returning for Reboot After 50 Years: First Look Revealed
- Shonen Jump’s Most Underrated Anime Finally Confirms New Season’s Release Window
- Every Major Character In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s New Trailer
Jump Festa 2026 Day 2
- Bleach Returns for the Anime’s Final Season in 2026: First Trailer Released
- Black Clover Drops First Look Trailer for the Anime’s 2026 Return: Watch
- Chainsaw Man Announces New Anime for Its Biggest Arc Yet
- Netflix’s Biggest Romance Confirms Season 2 Release Window With First Look
- My Hero Academia Confirms Its Timeskip Story Is Getting an Anime (And It’s Needed)
- Dandadan Season 3 Confirms Release Window With First Look at New Episodes
- It’s Official, A New One Piece Movie Is Happening (But There’s a Catch)
- New Haikyu Movie Confirms Release Window With Epic Trailer (With an Extra Surprise for Fans)
- One Piece Anime Confirms Elbaph Arc Premiere Date With First Look Trailer
- Shonen Jump’s Akane-banashi Release Window Confirmed With New Trailer
