Over A Year Later, Dandadan Finally Brings Back One Of Its Best Characters

While Dandadan has mostly found success through its anime, the manga has been just as great an experience in recent years; between the mystery of Count Saint-Germain’s actions and the drama that’s come about from Momo’s amnesia, there’s been plenty to enjoy with each passing chapter, and the story isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dandadan’s most recent arcs have been great to read, and that’s reached its peak with chapter #219, as the manga has finally brought back one of Dandadan’s best characters after keeping them absent for over a year. It was a very welcome surprise, of course, and hopefully, it will lead to plenty of great developments for Dandadan in the future.

How Dandadan Finally Brought Turbo Granny Back To The Story

After everyone found Okarun’s last testicle, Seiko honored the deal with Turbo Granny and returned her spiritual power, and from there, Turbo Granny promptly left Dandadan‘s story. Since then, Turbo Granny has been all but absent from the manga, but in Dandadan chapter #219, following Momo and Okarun’s battle with the mummy, Turbo Granny suddenly appeared at Seiko’s side.

Turbo Granny’s return had been set up for a while, as an extra story in volume #20 revealed she was looking for a way to return Momo to her original size after the Danmara arc. That happened quite a while ago, however, so it’s great to see the main series finally doing something with it in the best of ways.

What Turbo Granny’s Return Means For Dandadan’s Story

Turbo Granny’s return has been a long time coming, and there’s plenty of good that can come from it in Dandadan. With Turbo Granny’s return, Okarun can finally regain his old powers, and with the Oni Club now part of his arsenal, he could become even stronger than ever for the upcoming battles with Dandadan’s new villain, Count Saint-Germain.

More importantly, of course, Turbo Granny was always a welcome addition to the cast for her great comedic writing and how surprisingly helpful she was as she grew closer with everyone, so her return means that Dandadan regains one of the most essential elements to its character writing, especially as the cast is more broken up than ever right now.

Whether it’s through how she pushes other characters or just for how much life she adds to the story, Turbo Granny has always been one of the best characters in Dandadan, so her finally returning to the story is great to see, and hopefully, it won’t be long before the full effects of her return become apparent.