David Tennant Joins Rooster Teeth’s ‘gen:LOCK’

Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Productions and Rooster Teeth, are working together on a brand new anime series titled gen:LOCK, and the cast of the series is steadily stacking with top talent.

Not only will the series star Dakota Fanning, Koichi Yamadera, and Jordan himself, the new series can now boast David Tennant as a member of this stacked cast.

Tennant will join the series as Dr. Rufus Weller (though his nickname is “Doc,” which should sound familiar to Tennant fans), who invents the mecha seen in the series. Head of Rooster Teeth Animation and gen:LOCK showrunner Gray G. Haddock was excited to announce Tennant’s addition.

Detailing the first time he directed Tennant, “My jaw hit the floor when I directed David as Doctor Weller for the first time…he instantly nailed the breadth of emotion, both the humor and seriousness that Weller brings to the show — there are moments that will absolutely make the audience choke up.”

As for the previously announced Jordan, he will portray the main character Julian Chase. Haddock was excited by his addition as well, “We are excited beyond belief to announce Michael B. Jordan as the voice of Julian Chase in gen:LOCK and welcome him to the Rooster Teeth community. Michael’s visionary career choices and commitment to meaningful entertainment, not to mention his love of anime, line up perfectly with what drives Rooster Teeth, and we’re thrilled for the opportunity to do some cool sci-fi storytelling together.”

Dakota Fanning has also been confirmed to play Miranda Worth, an “expert mech pilot and Chase’s love interest” while Koichi Yamadera is slated to portray Kazu Iida, “one of the new recruits transferring from Japan’s military forces, to fight alongside Chase.”

Haddock had this to say about Fanning and Yamadera joining the cast, “We’re thrilled to announce Dakota and Yamadera-san are joining the cast of gen:LOCK…Dakota brings an endearing energy and texture to Miranda that the audience is going to bond with very strongly. Yamadera-san gives Kazu a fantastic balance of attitude and strength, and as anime fans we’re doing our best not to geek out that he’s joined the cast.”

gen:LOCK is currently scheduled for a January 2019 release on Rooster Teeth. The synopsis for Rooster Teeth‘s gen:LOCK reads as such:

“In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.”

This is Rooster Teeth’s second major project following the successful release of RWBY and there will most likely the be same amount of support for this project as well given the talent involved.