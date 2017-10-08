‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Showed How Powerful Jiren Truly Is

UPDATE: Goku’s New Transformation Has Been Revealed! Click HERE for Details!

This is the moment that all Dragon Ball Super fans have been patiently waiting for, the moment Jiren shows them his true powers. This is the strongest opponent Goku has ever faced and at the moment the strongest fighter in the Tournament of Power. So far the Universe 11 Pride Trooper has shown fans only small glimpses of his true powers, with him easily disposing of Kale from Universe 6 when she went on a rampage and a couple of other fighters during the battle royal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Jiren has never shown us his true powers, with his previous fights giving fans very little. However, in the episode that has just been released, Jiren finally goes all out as he fight Goku from Universe 7. This is a tournament where eight universes survival is on the line, with all losers being erased from existence. That is why failure is unacceptable and that is why Jiren must use all his Ki against Goku, who he has recognized as the strongest fighter in the tournament outside of himself. You can watch the video of Jiren’s explosive power here in the video below.

Everyone watched in surprise as Jiren unleashed the power within, it even made several of the gods sweat, which includes Beerus. It just goes to show that Jiren right now is strong enough to match even the Gods of Destruction, as Beerus wouldn’t be worried about any normal fighter. Jiren’s power is unimaginable, with barely a twitch releasing an incredible amount of Ki like nothing any Dragon Ball fan has ever seen before.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.