Shonen Jump’s Subscription Price Is Going Up Very Soon

The subscription price to Viz Media’s digital Weekly Shonen Jump library is going to go up very soon following an announcement shared with fans. Viz Media has been offering the latest chapters from Shueisha’s long running action magazine in a digital format for a few years now, and it really has been a marvel for how well manga fans have been able to keep up with their favorites as a result. And in the years since its launch, the digital service has been adding even more series to its line up from across Shueisha’s various magazines (and not just Weekly Shonen Jump itself).

But this also comes with price increases, unfortunately, following its first major increase from $1.99 USD to $2.99 USD a month back in 2022, Viz Media has announced to Shonen Jump subscribers via email that the price of the subscription will be going up to $3.99 USD beginning after August 12th. It’s another dollar increase like the previous one, but will likely shift some subscribers and whether or not they will continue to use the service.

Viz Media Announces Shonen Jump Price Increase

Viz Media’s official statement on the Shonen Jump subscription price increase reads as such, “Since Shonen Jump launched, we’ve added hundreds of new chapters from iconic titles like Chainsaw Man, Dandadan, Spy x Family, Hunter x Hunter and more. To keep Shonen Jump growing and bringing you the best manga straight from Japan, we’re updating our monthly membership price. Starting after August 12, your subscription will change from $2.99* to $3.99*/month.” But as Viz Media notes in the statement, Shonen Jump is still one of the best legal options that manga readers have at the time due to how much it actually offers with it.

Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library not only offers the newest chapters of each of the series (across multiple magazines) the same day that they launch in Japan, but they also have back catalogues for each of these offerings as well. So fans are not only able to keep up with each of the latest updates, but are also able to go back and start each manga from the very beginning. It used to be capped off at only 100 chapters a day, but even that limit has been removed in the past year as well. So there’s definitely a bang for your buck with the subscription otherwise.

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump?

This price increase might seem like a bummer to manga fans, but thankfully Viz Media still offers options to check out the newest chapters anyway. Even without a subscription, you can still check out the three most recent chapter of any given series completely for free, and there’s seemingly no limit on how many of those free chapters you can read at any given time. Not only that, but the subscription price for Viz Media’s Viz Manga service seems to be staying the same at the moment too.

For those who also want to take their manga reading offline, Viz Media is also offering physical releases for many of their licensed works that are now available on store shelves. These new releases are still coming with each passing month, and even include some manga series that had been cancelled within Shonen Jump before they really had a chance at telling their stories.