Dead By Daylight Manga Announced

Dead By Daylight has become a major player in the video game world for good reason. The multiplayer game has a combination of original and established slashers stalking their prey and continues to grow with each passing day. Thanks to the popularity of the Entity's world, a live-action feature-length film has already been confirmed. In a new spooky update, Dead By Daylight has announced that it is about to hit the manga world as a new anthology series is about to collect its slashers and see them stalking some unfortunate civilians as the Entity's need for victims grows ever larger.

Dead By Daylight was initially released on various platforms in 2016 as the survival horror game has continued to add new and old horror villains to its library. As it stands, it has original killers including the likes of The Trapper, The Wraith, The Hillbilly, The Huntress, The Doctor, and too many others to count. Not satisfied with simply having original slashes, the game would expand to add some of the biggest names in the horror movie world to its roster. As it stands Halloween's Michael Meyers, Hellraiser's Pinhead, Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface, Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger, Child's Play's Chucky, and many more continue to feed the Entity.

Dead By Daylight Will Stalk The Manga World

Kadokawa, one of the biggest manga publishers in the game, announced that the upcoming manga adaptation will be titled Dead By Daylight Fan Comic Anthology. Surprisingly enough, horror and anime fans alike won't have to wait long to see it as it is set to print its first volume on June 28th. On top of weaving new stories in the video game's world, the publication will also come with a code to give players a redeemable in-game keychain to sweeten the deal.

On top of adding classic slasher villains to its library, Dead By Daylight has also been adding some famous "survivors" for characters to play as. One of the strangest was easily actor Nicolas Cage, who played himself as he dodged killing blows from the horror villains. In a recent update, the game confirmed that none other than Tomb Raider's Lara Croft will be joining the game as DLC arriving on July 16th next month.

