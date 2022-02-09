Deadpool: Samurai Is Now Available to Read Stateside

Deadpool might have first started as a villain in the pages of Marvel’s X-Force, but he has grown to become one of the biggest characters in the roster of Marvel’s comics. Now, the Merc With A Mouth has received his own manga that doesn’t just give Wade Wilson a new adventure in the medium, it also sees Deadpool crossing over with the My Hero Academia icon, All Might, to battle against the villainous Thanos and other antagonists from the Marvel Universe.

Deadpool might be one of the biggest comic book characters in North America to receive a manga series, but he is far from the only hero to venture into the medium made popular in Japan. The likes of Batman, Superman, the Justice League, and even the Joker have all received manga stories that explore new stories for the heroes and villains. While Marvel Comics hasn’t revealed if the likes of Spider-Man and the Avengers will be receiving manga series of their own in the near future, we have seen them take on anime characters themselves in the past. Both the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy have fought against the Titans from Attack On Titan in the past in a wild crossover one-shot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Viz Media shared the details for how readers can pick up the Deadpool manga which sees Marvel Comics and Weekly Shonen Jump unite to give fans a manga story that highlights the wild adventures of Wade Wilson, along with a free preview of the English translated story:

Deadpool: Samurai, Vol. 1 is now available in print and digital!



Read a free preview: https://t.co/NB3KLUAG5G pic.twitter.com/nbLGJ1YKk7 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 8, 2022

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Deadpool: Samurai, Viz Media provided an official description for the Marvel manga series that gives readers a brand new take on the Merc With A Mouth:

“Anyway, Deadpool lands in Tokyo with a bang! What could possibly go wrong when Iron Man invites Deadpool join the Avengers’ new Samurai Squad? After all, Deadpool is just in it for the money…and the trip to Japan. This is fine, right?”

What other Marvel characters deserve their own manga series? What Marvel manga crossovers would you want to see in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Merc With A Mouth?