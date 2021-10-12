Deadpool: Samurai Debuts Volume One Cover Art

Marvel’s Merc With A Mouth has earned has place as one of the most popular characters created by the comic book company, so it’s no surprise to see that he would be one of the first characters to receive his own manga series via the partnership between Marvel and Viz Media. With Deadpool: Samurai introducing a new take on Wade Wilson, throwing in a number of unbelievable crossovers in the process, Viz has released the first look at the cover for the upcoming North America release of the manga series that bridges the world between the two mediums.

While Deadpool: Samurai is able to retain the hilarious sense of humor of the Merc With A Mouth, perhaps the biggest aspect of the series has been introducing My Hero Academia’s All Might into the fray and giving us our first official crossover between Kohei Horikoshi’s Shonen series and the world of Marvel Comics. With Toshinori Yagi teaming up with Wade Wilson to fight against the Mad Titan Thanos, the manga series has plenty of surprises in store for fans of Deadpool and fans of manga in general, as the fourth-wall-breaking assassin has plenty to say about his new status as a manga character.

Viz Media shared a first look at the cover for the paperback collection of Deadpool: Samurai’s first volume, set to arrive on February 8th and give fans a new take on the witty assassin who is set to return to theaters thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

If you’re unfamiliar with this new series following Marvel’s Deadpool in the world of manga, read below the official description for the series:

“Deadpool lands in Tokyo with a bang! Several bangs in a row, actually. Plus a few slashes, a thud, a fwoosh or two, and finally, a huge kaboom! What could possibly go wrong when Iron Man invites Deadpool to the Samurai Squad of the Avengers? After all, Deadpool is just in it for the money…and the trip to Japan. This is fine, right?”

Will you be picking up Wade’s first journey in the world of manga next year? What are you hoping to see in the third Deadpool movie which will see Ryan Reynolds officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Marvel.