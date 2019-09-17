Death Note Journal Spurs Panic at Middle School After Discovery

Death Note has kept quiet for quite awhile, but its silence doesn’t make the series any less important to the anime community. The series stands as a major thriller within the fandom that continues to draw in fans by the day. Despite having ended years ago, Death Note is still popular, but it seems one school in Georgia was introduced to the anime in one of the worst ways possible after a certain notebook was discovered.

According to recent reports, a middle school in Georgia found itself at odds when a notebook was discovered inspired by Death Note. A bathroom at Hopewell Middle School in Fulton County was searched and produced the notebook which listed names of various students.

School officials are not releasing any specific details about the find, but they have said the notebook’s creator has been found. The staff at Hopewell Middle School are now “addressing the issue” internally. As for the students who were listed in the notebook, the school says they were all notified.

“Our staff and counselors are currently and will continue to address concerns about this incident with students and families,” a statement from the school explained.

While this discovery has certainly shaken the Georgia school, this is not the first time Death Note has caused issues at a school. Around the world, different schools have found themselves faced with similar issues after a Death Note was found in the possession of a student. As these books lack any supernatural power, it’s obvious they are harmless to write in, but the intent behind creating such a notebook could certainly raise red flags.

For those unfamiliar with Death Note, the original series was created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations by Takeshi Obata. The series’ synopsis can be read here: “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?“