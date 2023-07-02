Delicious in Dungeon Shares New Trailer for Netflix Release

Delicious in Dungeon will be making its anime adaptation debut next year, and the upcoming Delicious in Dungeon anime is getting ready for its worldwide release with Netflix with a new trailer! Ryoko Kui's original Delicious in Dungeon manga series was such a popular read with fans that it was often listed as one of the most wanted anime adaptation releases. Thankfully those dreams of an anime will soon be fulfilled with Delicious in Dungeon as Studio Trigger will be bringing the manga series to life with a new anime adaptation hitting early 2024. And it will be releasing with Netflix.

While it was previously announced that the Delicious in Dungeon anime was scheduled for a release next January as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, Studio Trigger announced during their panel at Anime Expo 2023 that Delicious in Dungeon will be releasing exclusively with Netflix when it finally premieres. To celebrate Delicious in Dungeon getting a streaming platform for its 2024 premiere, Netflix has shared an English subtitled trailer for the anime that you can check out in action below:

What to Know About the Delicious in the Dungeon Anime

Delicious in Dungeon is currently scheduled for a release with Netflix some time in January 2024 as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule. Yoshihiro Miyajima will be directing the anime for Studio Trigger with Kimiko Ueno overseeing the scripts, Naoki Takeda designing the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda composing the music. The core voice cast currently includes the likes of Kentaro Kumagai as Laios, Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille, Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck, and Hiroshi Naka as Senshi. As for what to expect from the story, Yen Press releases Delicious in Dungeon's manga in English and they tease Delicious in Dungeon as such:

"What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon, where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: 'Let's eat the monsters!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

How are you feeling about the Delicious in Dungeon anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!