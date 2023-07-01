Delicious in Dungeon Is Coming to Netflix in 2024

Delicious in Dungeon will be making its highly anticipated anime debut next year, and Studio Trigger has announced that the anime will be coming to Netflix when it finally launches in 2024! Ryoko Kui's original Delicious in Dungeon manga series has been one of the most requested anime adaptations of the last few years, and soon fans will actually get to see their wishes come true with a new series now in the works from Studio Trigger. This studio has taken over the world with releases like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Little Witch Academia and more, and now they're taking on this massive project.

Studio Trigger took the stage at Anime Expo to celebrate all of their new projects now in the works, and that included giving fans an update on the now in the works Delicious in Dungeon anime adaptation. Confirming the previously announced release window of 2024, it was then announced during the panel (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance) that the Delicious in Dungeon anime will be exclusively streaming with Netflix when it premieres in January 2024.

(Photo: Trigger)

What to Know For the Delicious in Dungeon Anime

Delicious in Dungeon is currently scheduled for a release with Netflix some time in January 2024 as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule. Yoshihiro Miyajima will be directing the anime for Studio Trigger with Kimiko Ueno overseeing the scripts, Naoki Takeda designing the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda composing the music. The core voice cast currently includes the likes of Kentaro Kumagai as Laios, Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille, Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck, and Hiroshi Naka as Senshi. As for what to expect from the story, Yen Press releases Delicious in Dungeon's manga in English and they tease Delicious in Dungeon as such:

"What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon, where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: 'Let's eat the monsters!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

Are you excited for the new Delicious in Dungeon anime?