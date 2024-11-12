Cook Like You’re Senshi With New Delicious In Dungeon Cookware

Delicious in Dungeon isn’t quite like any other anime series out there, wherein it is able to blend some serious vibes with cooking in the bowels of a dark and dangerous dungeon. Following a successful first season from Studio TRIGGER, the anime adaptation wasted little time in confirming that a second season was in the works. While there has been a fair share of merchandise focusing on the idiosyncratic band including Laios, Marcille, Chilchuck, and Senshi, anime fans who love to cook will have the chance to use cookware that is used by one of the anime’s best culinary agents.

When the series first began, Laios, Chilchuck, and Marcille were part of a team who were attempting to save Laios’ sister from the bowels of a powerful dragon. In meeting with Senshi, the adventurers had an idea that hadn’t truly been implemented by those traversing the bizarre dungeon. Senshi is both a dwarf and a master chef, taking what he finds in the dungeon and using it to create food rather than needing to carry supplies on his back. Delicious In Dungeon routinely sees the main heroes taking on some weird and wild threats, and often, cooking up what remains to make sure that they’re properly nourished for the challenges that lie ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Studio TRIGGER

Cook Like You’re In A Dungeon

Japanese company Mura no Kajiya is offering anime fans the chance to buy quite a few different culinary items that are replicas of the gang’s from Delicious In Dungeon. You can check out the long list of items by clicking here to visit the producers’ website. If you want an eyeful of what these anime replicas look like, you can spot some of the images via Mura no Kajiya’s official social media account below.

Delicious in Dungeon: Season 2 And Beyond

Studio TRIGGER might have confirmed that a second season is in the works but anime fans have yet to learn when we might expect Delicious in Dungeon’s return. Considering that the manga has already come to an end, with Ryoko Kui ending the series last year, the next season could very well be the anime’s last if it continues to follow Laois and company’s tale to the latter. Regardless of when the anime ends, Delicious in Dungeon has taken the world by storm and presented a story that is half adventuring and half marveling at the amazing dishes that fill its run time.

As of the writing of this article, there has been no word of Delicious in Dungeon receiving a sequel and/or spin-off series. Though earlier this year, Kui himself discussed the idea of returning to this universe, “I haven’t decided yet, but for now, there’s no plan to make the spin-off. But Izutsumi might want to pursue and find the Black Magician and finally beat him. Or she might just live her life as she does. You know, she’s like a really free person. So she might just live her life as she likes,”

Studio TRIGGER, the production house responsible for the anime adaptation, has a solid history in the anime universe. Responsible for the likes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Kill La Kill, Little Witch Academia, and more, many anime fans are crossing their fingers that they will make a comeback for season two and hit the high standards that they set for themselves in season one.

Want to follow along with Senshi and his crew of culinary adventurers in the popular anime series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Delicious in Dungeon and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.