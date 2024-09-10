Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 Shares Major Production Update

Delicious in Dungeon has been simmering for years now, and thanks to its anime, the fantasy comedy is coming into its own. Back in January, the world watched as Studio Trigger brought Delicious in Dungeon to the small screen. The ambitious anime left fans across the globe curious as it seemed to be a slice-of-life take on Dungeons & Dragons. It didn't take long for season one to become a hit, and now we have been given a major update on season two.

It seems the team at Studio Trigger is just as anxious to work on the anime as we are for its return. Taking to social media, the show's team posted a little update for fans. It was there the crew confirmed production has begun on Delicious in Dungeon season two, so we have cleared the development stage.

What Is Coming for Delicious in Dungeon Season 2?

Of course, Delicious in Dungeon season one has set up a wild new season. The anime began by introducing audiences to Laios as he and his party licked their wounds from a fight with the Red Dragon. The beast managed to swallow Laios' sister Falin, and it did not take long for the party to begin dungeon crawling in hopes of saving her. As the party grew, Laios learned more about the mysterious Golden Kingdom hiding in the dungeons all while cooking up delicious monsters. And by the end of season one, our found-family is left determined to save Falin after their first rescue attempt ends poorly.

The group is able to save Falin from the Red Dragon's belly, but she does not come out as she once was. Laios' sister has been transformed into a chimera, and there is more to her spirit now than before. The dragon imbued itself within Falin, so despite its death, the beast lives on. Delicious in Dungeon season two will follow Laios' team as they explore ways to separate the Red Dragon from Falin. The team must first go consult a winged lion, so the group has their order of business locked in.

Why Is Delicious in Dungeon So Popular?

From its gorgeous character designs to its hijinks, it is not surprising to see Delicious in Dungeon doing so well. Back in 2014, artist Ryoko Kui brought the series to life on paper well before the D&D renaissance was chugging along. The fantasy thrived thanks to its focus on family, and Studio Trigger took that topic to heart. The first season of Delicious in Dungeon is focus on character, and guys like Laios are easy to love.

Plus, we do have to give credit to Netflix for anime's success. The streaming service has invested heavily in anime, and yet, some of its biggest exclusives have died on the vine. From The Seven Deadly Sins to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Netflix has oftentimes suffocated its anime with binge releases. The fandom thrives on weekly releases as anime shines best when shared online. Delicious in Dungeon was released weekly, so new episodes kept the title's name aloft online. From diehard fans to casual viewers, word of mouth turned Delicious in Dungeon into a hit, so the expectations for season two are incredibly high.

If you want to brush up on Kui's hit series, the manga came to a close in 2023. Delicious in Dungeon has run its course, and you can find it in English thanks to Yen Press. As for the anime, Delicious in Dungeon season one is now streaming on Netflix.

What do you think about this Delicious in Dungeon update? Are you excited for season two?