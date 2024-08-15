Delicious in Dungeon Creator Addresses Spin-Off, Sequel Rumors

Delicious in Dungeon is a series that defied the odds. Released back in 2014, the slice-of-life fantasy debuted under Ryoko Kui before the resurgence of Dungeons & Dragons. The series, which features all sorts of fantastical races, earned quiet success that blew up as more and more fans began embracing TTRPG lore. After Trigger brought Delicious in Dungeon to life on screen, all bets were off for its future. Fans have long speculated about a sequel or spin-off project, but recently, Kui pumped the brakes on such rumors.

The revelation comes from the creator of Delicious in Dungeon directly as they spoke with ANN. When asked about their interest in continuing Delicious in Dungeon, Kui admitted they weren’t sure what they want to do with the IP. For now, the manga is finished, and Kui is fine for now to let her characters live life in the heads of fans.

“I haven’t decided yet, but for now, there’s no plan to make the spin-off. But Izutsumi might want to pursue and find the Black Magician and finally beat him. Or she might just live her life as she does. You know, she’s like a really free person. So she might just live her life as she likes,” Kui shared.

Of course, Delicious in Dungeon has been out of the game for awhile so far as its manga is concerned. The project closed back in September 2023 after a nine-year run. Now, the series is being kept alive by Trigger through its anime. Delicious in Dungeon became a top hit on Netflix with season one, and a second season is already in the works. So even if Kui never revisits the series, we still have plenty of time left with its anime.

If you want to check out Delicious in Dungeon, the anime is now streaming on Netflix, and Yen Press oversees the manga’s release in the United States. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions…and a member! They’re eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they’re sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: “Let’s eat the monsters!” Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons…none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!”

