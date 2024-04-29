Delicious in Dungeon Episode 18 Promo Released: Watch

Delicious in Dungeon has reached the intense second phase of the anime's debut season, and fans have gotten to see what's coming next with the promo for Episode 18! Delicious in Dungeon's second half has been much different than the first, and the latest episodes have specifically hammered home just how wild of a situation Laios and the rest of his party are now in. After bringing Falin back to life with dark magic resulted in Laios' sister being turned into a monster by the Mad Mage, Laios and the others then confirmed their desire to just defeat this mage and rescue his sister that way.

Delicious in Dungeon has raised the stakes in some major ways as Laios, Marcille, and the others really have no choice but to defeat the Mad Mage lest the go back to the surface to deal with the fallout of Marcille using dark magic to revive Falin. But as things get more intense, the wacky adventures through the ever changing dungeon will be continuing as well as it seems they'll be coming across some surprise dopplegangers. Check out the promo for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 18 below.

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 18

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 18 will be premiering on Thursday, May 2nd with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "Laios and his friends decide to confront the Mad Mage who is the master of the labyrinth in order to save Falin, who has been turned into a monster. While following Falin's traces and heading deeper into the labyrinth, they are hit by a heavy snowstorm. Despite the poor visibility, the managed to evacuate indoors, but before they knew it, the number of Laios and his friends had increased...!?"

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far, you can find it now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"