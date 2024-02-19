Delicious in Dungeon Episode 8 Promo Released

Delicious in Dungeon is going to be diving into the past with its next episode, and fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 8 of the anime! Delicious in Dungeon has been serving up different kinds of adventures every week since it premiered as one of the most anticipated new releases of 2024 overall. The anime adaptation for Ryoko Kui's original manga series has been showcasing a new kind of fantasy setting as Laios and his party are working their way through the titular dungeon and eating good food along the way.

Delicious in Dungeon has been sharing more of the inner quirks of Laios and his party, and it seems like the next episode will be exploring more of Marcille's past. Marcille has been one of the major fan favorites in the anime for the first few episodes, and now it seems like we'll be seeing more of what makes her tick with the promo for the next episode of the anime. You can check out the preview for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 8 below:

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 8

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 8 will be premiering on Thursday, February 22nd with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "Marcille, who has been hailed as a talented girl since the school started, and Falin, who is free-spirited and stands out from those around her. The two, who were opposites during their magic school days, deepen their relationship through a spirit breeding experiment. As he interacts with Falin, who has acquired knowledge not from her books but from her own experiences, Marcille realizes that she herself is lacking in education."

You can find the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far now streaming with Netflix, and they tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

What are you hoping to see from Delicious in Dungeon's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!