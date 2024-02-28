Delicious in Dungeon Episode 9 Releases New Preview Images

Laios and his fellow adventurers are still on their journey that doesn't just involve defeating monsters but using their bodies to create some killer recipes. With eight episodes available on Netflix, the ninth installment will throw a new wrinkle into the dungeon crawling adventer that is Delicious in Dungeon. To get fans prepped for this week's release, the streaming service has released new images of the Studio TRIGGER hit.

Delicious in Dungeon will have, reportedly, twenty-four episodes in its first season. Despite the fact that the original manga has already brought its story to a close, the anime adaptation will still have the potential to create several seasons should it want to cover all the events of the source material.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 9 Preview

(Photo: TRIGGER)

(Photo: TRIGGER)

(Photo: TRIGGER)

(Photo: TRIGGER)

Delicious in Dungeon's ninth episode will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, February 29th. Here's how the streaming service describes the next installment of TRIGGER's runaway hit, "Marcille was injured in the battle with Undine, and her blood and magical power are running low. As the group tries to recover with grilled meat from Kelpie, a party of Mr. and Mrs. Tansu appears, escorted by her former companion Namari. Receiving Tansu's offer to treat Marcille if she helps with the investigation as an escort, Laios and his friends decide to accompany Tansu on his investigation."

If you have yet to catch one of the best new anime adaptations of 2024, here's how Netflix describes the series, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

What do you think of the first season of Delicious in Dungeon so far? Do you think Laios and company will return for a second season on Netflix in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime dungeon crawling.