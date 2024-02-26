Delicious in Dungeon Episode 9 Promo Released

Delicious in Dungeon is gearing up for the end of the first half of its debut anime season, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 9 of the anime! Delicious in Dungeon has been one of the standout new releases of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and has been a standout release for Netflix as well thanks to the fact it has been launching as a simultaneous weekly premiere around the world. And as it has been releasing new episodes, fans are getting closer to Laios and his wacky party as they fight and eat more foes.

Delicious in Dungeon has been following Laios and the party through some tough fights, and that was especially the case with the previous episode of the series. As Marcille needs some time to recover and Laios and the party need some time to figure out their next move, it seems they will be crossing paths with some other unique adventurers and brought into a whole new adventure by the looks of the next episode. You can check out the promo for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 9 below:

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 9

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 9 will be premiering on Thursday, February 29th with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "Marcille was injured in the battle with Undine, and her blood and magical power are running low. As the group tries to recover with grilled meat from Kelpie, a party of Mr. and Mrs. Tansu appears, escorted by her former companion Namari. Receiving Tansu's offer to treat Marcille if she helps with the investigation as an escort, Laios and his friends decide to accompany Tansu on his investigation."

You can find the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far now streaming with Netflix, and they tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

What are you hoping to see in Delicious in Dungeon's next episode?