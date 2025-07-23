“I Was Forcing Myself to Act Strong”: Demon Slayer Star Reflects on Voicing the Series’ Best Villain

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has already made its debut in Japan while global fans have to wait longer before watching the film. The final arc of the series will be adapted in a trilogy film with the first one marking the return of the series’ best villain, Akaza. The Upper Rank Three made his debut in the Mugen Train Arc and defeated Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira. Rengoku’s mission was a success since he saved everyone in the train as well as Tanjiro and his group, who tagged along with him. Unfortunately, the Demon Slayer Corps suffered a devastating loss as a beloved member and one of the most talented swordsmen met his tragic end.

Akaza quickly became a fan-favorite after the Mugen Train film was released, and fans have been keeping their eyes on him ever since. He has appeared a few times in the anime ever since, but the Upper Rank Three didn’t have any action scenes until now. He plays a crucial role in the Infinity Castle Arc as one of the biggest obstacles Tanjiro has had to face. The fight between them will be the highlight of the final arc with another ally joining Tanjiro’s side. The voice actors of Demon Slayer attended a stage greeting to commemorate the film’s release, where the voice behind Akaza, Akira Ishida, was also in attendance.

Akaza’s Voice Actor Confesses He Had a Difficult Time Acting Strong

According to Mantan Web, Ishida shared, “In Mugen Train, I was able to push through with just the fact that he was overwhelmingly strong against humans.”

He also shared his thoughts on the character in the latest film, “I felt that his stance hadn’t changed since he first appeared, but what’s different from Mugen Train is that the strength of his opponents changes.”

Further exploring Akaza’s character, Ishida continued, “His evaluation of strength is very fair. When he gets strong, he acknowledges it and responds to the strength of his opponents, which is what’s new about Akaza this time.”

Lastly, the Demon Slayer star also admitted to not being the strong type. He confessed, “I tried really hard to act strong. I was doing my best not to let it be obvious that I was forcing myself to act strong.”

Unlike other demons who crave human flesh, Akaza lives for the thrill of the battle. He looks down on anyone who doesn’t fit his criteria of being strong, while also admiring talented people like Rengoku at the same time. It’s also rare to see a demon skillfully using hand-to-hand combat, which is even a part of his Blood Demon Art. Akaza didn’t think much of Tanjiro during the Mugen Train Arc, but that will all change in the final arc. According to the trailer, Akaza is awfully excited to challenge the young Demon Slayer. This is a major contrast to their first meeting, where the demon simply wanted to get rid of Tanjiro, whom he viewed as nothing more than a nuisance. Apart from the thrilling and intense action scenes, fans will also get insight into his character.

