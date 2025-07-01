Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Teases Giyu’s Best Moment Ever

The upcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film released its highly anticipated trailer this weekend, highlighting most of the major characters as well as the fight between Tanjiro and Akaza. The film will hit the Japanese theaters on July 18th, 2025, but the global fans will have to wait a bit longer. It will be released in the U.S. on September 12th, 2025. Demon Slayer will adapt the final arc in a movie trilogy, which is pretty rare for an anime series. After the massive success of the Infinity Train film, fans have high expectations from the upcoming film as well, and the trailer didn’t disappoint.

The story will pick up from where the Hashira Training Arc finale left off, focusing on the scattered Demon Slayers inside Muzan’s domain. Along with Tanjiro and the others, Water Hashira Giyu also gets sucked inside the Infinity Castle, where the demons of the Upper Ranks are waiting to kill all their enemies first. We also get a glimpse of Giyu, who will play a major role in the final showdown against the demons. However, what the trailer doesn’t highlight is that he will join our protagonist in his biggest rematch, and it’s going to be epic.

Demon Slayer Will Finally Give Giyu the Attention He Deserves

Giyu was introduced fairly early in the series, but the story didn’t reveal his past until the Hashira Training Arc. He was carrying a huge guilt after his sister’s and Sabito’s deaths, and even working as a Hashira became a burden. Giyu was the first person who trusted Tanjiro and helped him join the Demon Slayer Corps. Although he initially planned to kill Nezuko, he changed his mind after noticing just how different she was from the other demons; an intuition which would pay off much later. Even after Tanjiro joined the Demon Slayer Corps, everyone was skeptical about keeping Nezuko alive, but he and Urokodaki, the former Water Hashira, vouched for her by putting their lives at stake. He and Tanjiro always had a special bond, which was finally highlighted in the latest season. However, that’s only the beginning of Giyu’s story since we will see more from him in the Infinity Castle Arc.

He will join Tanjiro in the fight against Akaza, which will be the highlight of the final arc. Giyu may have let go of the emotional burden after talking with Tanjiro, but somewhere deep down, he still believes he’s not worthy to be a Hashira. He even wanted Tanjiro to replace him as Water Hashira, but that dream never came true since the Sun Breathing style is more suited for him. The fight will have high emotional stakes with both Giyu and Tanjiro pushing past their limits and tapping into the abilities they never knew they had.