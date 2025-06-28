Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Highlights English Dub With First Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming back to the big screen this year with the first movie in a whole new trilogy of planned films, and fans have finally gotten the English dub trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc. When Demon Slayer brought Season 4 to an end with the Hashira Training Arc, it was surprisingly announced that the franchise would be returning with a brand new trilogy of films adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. Now after so much waiting, this new trilogy is finally going to be kicking off.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc will be making its debut in theaters across Japan later this Summer before heading throughout the rest of the world throughout the year, but has been keeping its cards close to the chest when it comes to actually showing off the new trilogy in motion. But that’s all coming to an end as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc has dropped its English dub trailer showing off what’s coming our way. Check it out below as shared by Crunchyroll.

When Is Demon Slayer’s New Movie Coming Out?

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment (outside of Japan), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th (and will also be available in IMAX and premium movie formats). But as of the time of this publication, the potential release dates for the final two films of the trilogy have yet to be announced. The international release schedule for the film breaks down as such:

August 14: Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan

August 15: Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam

August 20: Philippines

September 11: Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Caribbean (Jamaica, Aruba, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Curacao), Central America, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Netherlands, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Syria, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates

September 12: India, Mongolia, Spain, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Kenya, Latvia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom

September 17: Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)

September 18: Moldova

September 25: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

What Is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle About?

Picking up right after the events of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc, Tanjiro and the others are now in the midst of the final fights against Muzan’s forces. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll begin to tease it as such, “As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion.”

The synopsis continues with, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”

If you wanted to check out more of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba before the new movie hits theaters this year, you can now check out the previous seasons streaming with platforms such as Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Netflix.