Demon Slayer Is Going Viral Thanks to Tanjiro's Epic French Dub

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest anime series out there, but it can be a taxing watch. After all, the show puts its heroes through the wringer, and death is just another part of life for the demon slaying corps. It falls to the anime to find stars who can bring any emotion to the head whenever they're in the booth. And right now, the French dub of Demon Slayer is going viral all thanks to Tanjiro.

As you can see below, the anime has finished its French dub of season two, and that includes its big battle at the end. Tanjiro finds himself bloodied to hell and back when he confronts Gyutaro head-on. With Tengen Uzui at hand, Tanjiro had his most insane fight at the end of season two, and the actor voicing the kid in French is a total beast.

The Demon Slayer clip perfectly nails Tanjiro's spirit from the manga and the anime's Japanese dub. The scream Tanjiro gives as he tries to cut into Gyutaro is enough to give anyone chills. It is wild to see how crisp the French dub approached this scene, and Tanjiro's success is all thanks to Enzo Ratsito. The actor is known in the French anime community for their work on a number of high-profile series. From 86 to Attack on Titan and The Seven Deadly Sins, Ratsito is no stranger to demanding roles, but few of his performances can live up to those he's done as Tanjiro.

Of course, the actor still has plenty left to experience with Tanjiro. The anime is far from over as season three is already in the works. Demon Slayer will return with the Swordsmith Village arc, and fans are hoping Tanjiro will time the comeback for a premiere next year.

What do you think of this actor's take on Tanjiro? Which dub of Demon Slayer does the swordsmen the best...?