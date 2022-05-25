Demon Slayer Hypes Entertainment District Arc With Special New Art

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba had officially wrapped up its second season run of the anime earlier this year, and the anime is hyping up everything that went down during the heated Entertainment District arc with some special new art! The second season of the anime took on the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it had introduced Tanjiro Kamado and the others to a dangerous new mission. They had to sneak through the Yoshiwara District to find the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui's missing wives, and they came face to face with the first major demon from Muzan's Upper Ranks.

This fight led to some of the most impressive fights and episodes in the anime to date as Tanjiro and the others fought against both Daki and Gyutaro, and fans got to see what the real demons of the upper tiers were truly capable of. It's why fans were so drawn to everything that happened in the second season, and now fans can relive that arc with some cool new art for the anime's Entertainment District arc as it gets ready for its Blu-ray and DVD launches overseas. You can check out the special art from Demon Slayer's official Twitter below, and first it's Nezuko vs. Daki:

The second shows off Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma vs. Daki:

The third goes back to the beginning with Tengen's initial makeovers for Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke:

And finally, there's the climatic fight between Tanjiro, Tengen, and Gyutaro:

The second season might have wrapped up its run earlier this year, but it was quickly confirmed that Demon Slayer will be returning for a third season. Adapting the Swordsmith Village arc from the manga with its next slate of episodes, it has yet to be revealed when exactly fans will be able to see the third season in action. But when it does happen, fans will be introduced to even stronger demons and more of the Hashira as the fights get more intense than ever seen in the anime before.

What do you think? What were some of your favorite moments of Demon Slayer's second season? What was your favorite fight of the Entertainment District arc overall? What are you hoping to see in the third season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!