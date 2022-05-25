Demon Slayer Hypes Entertainment District Arc With Special New Art
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba had officially wrapped up its second season run of the anime earlier this year, and the anime is hyping up everything that went down during the heated Entertainment District arc with some special new art! The second season of the anime took on the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it had introduced Tanjiro Kamado and the others to a dangerous new mission. They had to sneak through the Yoshiwara District to find the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui's missing wives, and they came face to face with the first major demon from Muzan's Upper Ranks.
This fight led to some of the most impressive fights and episodes in the anime to date as Tanjiro and the others fought against both Daki and Gyutaro, and fans got to see what the real demons of the upper tiers were truly capable of. It's why fans were so drawn to everything that happened in the second season, and now fans can relive that arc with some cool new art for the anime's Entertainment District arc as it gets ready for its Blu-ray and DVD launches overseas. You can check out the special art from Demon Slayer's official Twitter below, and first it's Nezuko vs. Daki:
【店舗別購入特典 描き下ろしイラスト公開】— 鬼滅の刃公式 (@kimetsu_off) May 25, 2022
テレビアニメ「鬼滅の刃」遊郭編
Blu-ray＆DVD店舗別購入特典の描き下ろしイラストを公開いたしました。
■TSUTAYA
完全生産限定版特典もぜひチェックしてください。https://t.co/c7ebjPNYSJ
※画像はデザイン前のものです。#鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/PcI7yyUiQB
The second shows off Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma vs. Daki:
【店舗別購入特典 描き下ろしイラスト公開】— 鬼滅の刃公式 (@kimetsu_off) May 25, 2022
テレビアニメ「鬼滅の刃」遊郭編
Blu-ray＆DVD店舗別購入特典の描き下ろしイラストを公開いたしました。
■Amazon
完全生産限定版特典もぜひチェックしてください。https://t.co/c7ebjQ5Ahj
※画像はデザイン前のものです。#鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/c9Cq1SzVNJ
The third goes back to the beginning with Tengen's initial makeovers for Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke:
【店舗別購入特典 描き下ろしイラスト公開】— 鬼滅の刃公式 (@kimetsu_off) May 25, 2022
テレビアニメ「鬼滅の刃」遊郭編
Blu-ray＆DVD店舗別購入特典の描き下ろしイラストを公開いたしました。
■アニメイト
完全生産限定版特典もぜひチェックしてください。https://t.co/c7ebjQ686R
※画像はデザイン前のものです。#鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/gVgxww64iA
And finally, there's the climatic fight between Tanjiro, Tengen, and Gyutaro:
【店舗別購入特典 描き下ろしイラスト公開】— 鬼滅の刃公式 (@kimetsu_off) May 25, 2022
テレビアニメ「鬼滅の刃」遊郭編
Blu-ray＆DVD店舗別購入特典の描き下ろしイラストを公開いたしました。
■ANIPLEX+
完全生産限定版特典もぜひチェックしてください。https://t.co/c7ebjQ686R
※画像はデザイン前のものです。#鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/LbFakSM3gv
The second season might have wrapped up its run earlier this year, but it was quickly confirmed that Demon Slayer will be returning for a third season. Adapting the Swordsmith Village arc from the manga with its next slate of episodes, it has yet to be revealed when exactly fans will be able to see the third season in action. But when it does happen, fans will be introduced to even stronger demons and more of the Hashira as the fights get more intense than ever seen in the anime before.
