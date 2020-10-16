Demon Slayer Debuts Colorful Line of Boxers

✖

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime out there, and its appeal has gone global. Creator Koyoharu Gotouge had no idea how popular their series would become when they put it down on paper. It seems nothing can topple Demon Slayer these days, and if you need even more protection from the Demon Slayer Corps, you can buy some underwear based on the anime ASAP.

The hilarious new line of underwear comes from Bandai Bankore, and we have to admit they are pretty priceless. The company has put out a new line of underwear inspired by the anime, and it will not take long for each of the pieces to sell out.

(Photo: Bandai)

To start, the brand-new collection features prints based on Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Shinobu, and Tomioka. You can check out all the patterns above to see what you like the best. Obvious, Inosuke's is the most recognizable given how it features a huge close-up of the slayer. But hey, who's to say that design won't be the most popular of the whole bunch?

Currently, these pieces are up for pre-order until November 15, and they are expected to ship out in December 2020. Fans in Japan may be able to find some in stores, but there is a solid chance this Demon Slayer collection will sell out before it even hits shelves. Each boxer will cost about $36 USD before tax, and there are sizes available for women and men.

If this underwear doesn't do it for you, there is plenty more merchandise for Demon Slayer out there. Stores like Hot Topic and Box Lunch are carrying shirts inspired by the anime. And if you are looking to score the anime on Blu-ray or DVD, online retailers like Amazon, Crunchyroll, Best Buy, and more can help you out!

So, would you be willing to rock one of this collection...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Crunchyroll