Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Music Video His Major Milestone In One Day

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is currently being told in the second season of the anime adaptation, giving us a look into the story of Tanjiro and his friends as they encounter the nefarious Enmu and an even more powerful demon waiting in the shadows, and while the movie itself has shattered records in theaters, a music video by LiSA is doing the same. LiSA is the musician/singer responsible for the opening theme song for the wildly popular Shonen series, which has seen its own fair share of records broken, but perhaps none as fast as her new song Akeboshi.

The OP theme song for Mugen Train, which LiSA released on her Youtube Channel, was able to hit one million views in twenty-four hours, once again proving how popular both the singer and the anime series have become. Released as a part of the Demon Slayer movie’s soundtrack, Akeboshi is set to hit release on CD on November 17th, later this month and has already been ascending the ranks digitally since being released online. While LiSA might be best known for her work on Demon Slayer at this point, she has also contributed to other anime franchises including Sword Art Online and My Hero Academia to name a few.

LiSA revealed the big news, along with the music video in question, via her Official Twitter Account, with the message reading, “One Million! The power of everyone is amazing! Thank you!! It’s about a week away from the release,”:

Since hitting theaters in Japan, and around the world, Mugen Train has become the most profitable and popular anime film of all time, dethroning Spirited Away for the number one spot. While Demon Slayer might not be in the running for “Best Animated Picture” at the Oscars like the Studio Ghibli production, the Shonen franchise is skyrocketing in popularity. While the second season of the television series is currently telling the story of the Mugen Train, this December will see a new storyline begin in the Entertainment District Arc.

What do you think of this major milestone for LiSA and Demon Slayer? Are you excited for the Entertainment District Arc to begin in Demon Slayer's Second Season?