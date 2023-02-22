Demon Slayer Cosplay Channels Rengoku's Modern-Day Look

It won't be much longer now before Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back on the air. The hit anime is set to drop season three in a matter of weeks, and of course, all eyes are on Tanjiro ahead of the comeback. The hero is headed on a new adventure following his time with Tengen and Rengoku. And now, one cosplay is going viral thanks to their modern-day take on the Flame Hashira.

As you can see below, the gorgeous cosplay comes from mocchi.photo over on Instagram. The cosplayer, who has done a number of popular pieces in Japan, stepped out with their tribute to Rengoku this week. It is there you can see their take on the hero from Kimetsu Academy, and it looks like the Hashira stepped out of an anime here.

After all, the character's blonde-red hair is spot on down to the styling, and that doesn't even touch their makeup. Mocchi has turned into the Hashira through this look, and they even nailed the teacher's uniform here. Kimetsu Academy dresses the hero in a basic outfit any teacher could rock, but as always, Rengoku adds his own flair to the look.

If you are not familiar with this iteration of Rengoku, you should know the character was created by Koyoharu Gotouge, the artist behind Demon Slayer. They helped make the Kimetsu Academy side story that follows all the manga's characters in modern times. In this alternate universe, Rengoku is a teacher at Kimetsu Academy, and he brings his passion for fighting to the history classroom. Now, this cosplay has brought the aside to life, and fans are obsessed with this detailed tribute.

If you want to see more work from Mocchi, you can find their Instagram here. And of course, Demon Slayer season three will kick off this April. You can find the anime's first two seasons streaming now over on Hulu and Crunchyroll!

What do you think about this modern day take on Rengoku? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.