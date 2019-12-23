Festive Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps Nezuko for Christmas

Though the year is almost over, the biggest anime hits of 2019 live on. Of course, that means the Demon Slayer fandom is living large as the shonen series exploded in the past year. Tanjiro and Nezuko have amassed a huge following, so it is only right for the pair to bid 2019 out in style.

Over on Instagram, one fan made such a farewell come true. Stephmodified posted a photo of their recent Demon Slayer cosplay for their followers, but it included some festive additions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And if the cosplay isn’t enough to make the anime fandom swoon, then what is?

As you can see below, the look sees Nezuko wearing her usual gear. She is dressed in a pink yukataa with geometric patterns across the fabric. From her waistband and beyond, this cosplay nails the usual Nezuko look but adds a few festive items to prepare the heroine for Christmas.

A cape is draped across the cosplayer’s back that is red and lined with white fur. It’s a piece which Santa would be glad to rock, and it even includes a hood for added warmth. Clearly, Nezuko is hoping to get on the nice list this year despite all of the demon slaying she’s done. And if you think about it, those deeds might have put her and her brother at the top of the list for Santa. If not, well – then Saint Nick might be answering to Inosuke in a few days!

Have you checked out Demon Slayer yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”