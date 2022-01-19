Demon Slayer Fan Honors Nezuko with This Epic Low-Cost Cosplay

Nezuko has proved during her time in Demon Slayer that she can turn on a dime, struggling with the demonic side that was afflicted on her thanks to the attack of the Demon Lord Muzan. Traveling alongside her brother Tanjiro in a basket, she was recently able to show off the true extent of her power in the Entertainment District Arc, and Low Cost Cosplay has brought the demon to life using some ingenious techniques.

During her battle against Daki, Nezuko nearly eliminated the demon using some wild abilities that she had not displayed before, including aging herself up and reconstituting lost body parts within a split second. Along with her new powers, Nezuko suffered a serious setback in the fact that she had nearly lost all her humanity, almost killing nearby innocent denizens of the Entertainment District in the process. Luckily, Tanjiro was able to hold her at bay by placing the cover of his sword between her fangs, while singing her a lullaby that their mother had lulled them to sleep in their earliest days.

Low-Cost Cosplay took the opportunity to re-imagine the new powerful form of Nezuko, using some hilariously creative techniques in bringing the scariest form of Tanjiro’s sister to life:

Following being lulled to sleep by her brother, Nezuko changed from the larger-than-life demon to the form of a baby, being cradled in Tanjiro’s arms as she cried herself to sleep. Unfortunately, both Tanjrio and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps could certainly have used the power that Nezuko exhibited as Daki has been joined by her brother, Gyutaro, who was hiding within her body and sharing the fact that the siblings shared the same form. Utilizing a blood demon art that allows him to take control of his own blood and form it into weapons, such as the Flying Blood Scythes, it seems that even with Tengen Uzui taking the lead, this battle is far from over.

What do you think of this hilarious Cosplay? Do you think that Nezuko's demonic form will return before the finale of the Entertainment District Arc?