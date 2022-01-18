Demon Slayer Art Imagines Nezuko as a Member of the Corps

Demon Slayer is neck deep in the story of the Entertainment District Arc, with a new demonic threat entering into the battlefield and throwing quite a few new challenges in front of our favorite members of the Demon Slayer Corps. With the latest episodes seeing a decidedly different take on Nezuko, one fan artist has imagined what the sister of Tanjiro would have looked like had she never been influenced by Muzan and struggled with her demonic self in the process.

Nezuko might not have trained in the same way that her brother had in the early days of Demon Slayer, with the Shonen protagonist having to undergo months of torturous training to become a part of the Corps, but her struggles were just as bad as she had to deal with her demonic urges. Luckily for Tanjiro’s sister, she never had eaten the flesh of human beings, allowing her to be relatively calm and collected throughout most of their adventures. Things changed however during this latest episode as Nezuko lost herself during her fight against Daki, showing off the fact that she had powers comparable to a top-tier demon, but showed no qualms of eating humans if given the chance in this state.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Artist Ester Eggz shared this new imagining of Nezuko, who had followed in the footsteps of her brother and the several other Hashira and demon slayers that they have met in their journey to defeat the demon lord Muzan as well as avenge the deaths of the rest of their family members:

Nezuko as a demon slayer 🌸 pic.twitter.com/4KPwfnKXBm — Ester | NDK E11 (@EsterEggz) January 16, 2022

Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest Shonen series in recent memory, going so far as to even overcome One Piece in overall manga sales despite the fact that it only hit the scene a few years ago, whereas Eiichiro Oda’s Shonen series has been running for decades prior. Though the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge has already come to an end, leaving fans wondering how many more seasons and/or movies the anime will continue for, there are still some major moments coming before this season wraps.

What do you think of this re-imagining of Nezuko in Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.