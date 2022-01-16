Demon Slayer Fan Summons Nezuko’s Demon Form with Body Paint Cosplay

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fan is honoring the debut of Nezuko’s full demon form in Season 2 with some slick body paint cosplay! The second season is now heating up as the main fights of Koyoharu Gotouhe’s original Entertainment District arc are kicking in, and this means that fans will be seeing how Tanjiro and Nezuko fare against the Upper Rank demon threat Daki. As the newest episode of the anime showed, Nezuko seems to be fully capable of keeping up with Daki’s power by unleashing a massive new power boost of her own that came through with a whole new look.

This new power and new transformation began to spark through Nezuko’s rage over seeing Tanjiro hurt himself, and morphs her frame into a whole new look as he recovery speed has seemed to increase as well. We still have yet to see just how Nezuko’s full demonic transformation keeps up with Daki, but it’s clear that it’s going to make a huge impact. Making just as much of an impact with fans is artist @yaizaperez on Instagram, who brought this full Nezuko look to life through some incredible make-up artwork. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer’s second season got off to a pretty rough start as its first few weeks were just a retelling of the Mugen Train feature film’s events (featuring the same footage edited into six TV episodes), but now the season is truly in the midst of its new string of episodes. After seeing Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu sneak through the Yoshiwara District in search of the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui’s missing wives, the fight against the Upper Rank demon threat is now in full swing.

Tanjiro and Nezuko are facing off against the demon, but soon Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Tengen will be getting into the fight as well. This is all before another major addition to the anime reveals themselves (after it was teased in the new opening theme sequence), so if you think the fights are intense now because of Nezuko’s big transformation it’s really only scratching the surface of what we can expect to see as the rest of the season continues.

But what do you think? How do you like Nezuko’s full demon transformation so far? How are you liking the Entertainment District arc as a whole? What are you hoping to see before the new season comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts on Nezuko and everything Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in the comments!