Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes The Sound Hashira

Demon Slayer recently returned to theaters with Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village, which compiled episodes from both the second season of the television series and the upcoming third season. While fans were given the opportunity to check out the first episode of the next season before it hits the small screen, they also bore witness to the dramatic final fight from the Entertainment District Arc. Now, one cosplayer has brought back Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira who helped save Tanjiro and his friends' lives but sacrificed much as a result.

Following the death of Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, in the events of the Mugen Train Arc, the latest Demon Slayer movie was attempting to capture the same fire from the previous silver screen entry. While not a wholly original entry in the franchise, it did give anime fans a sneak peek at what is to come with the Demon Slayer Corps' journey to the Swordsmith Village. Unfortunately, Tanjiro and his friends might not have Tengen to rely on for the upcoming adventure as the Sound Hashira lost both a hand and an eye while fighting against the demon known as Gyutaro. Demon Slayer's third season has to hit some serious heights if it wants to live up to the battles and moments that came before.

Demon Slayer Sound Hashira

While Tengen might have lost some body parts fighting against the demonic siblings, his retirement might not be a sure thing. While being helped by his wives, the other Hashira that arrived on the scene in the Entertainment District weren't thrilled with his retirement announcement, imploring Uzui to give it more time before coming to a conclusion. Whether it's on the battlefield or not, Tengen will surely return in some form or fashion in the future of Demon Slayer's anime.

Demon Slayer season three is set to begin on Sunday, April 9th next month and the premiere episode will give anime viewers a much better idea of the threats facing Tanjiro and company in the future. While the Demon Slayer Corps has had some serious battles in the past, anime fans haven't seen anything yet when it comes to Muzan's top lieutenants who are preparing to be unleashed. With Ufotable set to return for the third season of one of the world's biggest shonen franchises, fans should get ready for some more killer anime battles to arrive as a part of the Swordsmith Village Arc.