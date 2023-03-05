Demon Slayer Fans Sound Off on To the Swordsmith Village Movie

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has returned to theaters with a special early premiere of the third season of the anime, and fans are sounding off on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- after seeing it this opening weekend! As part of a celebration for the anime's highly anticipated return later this Spring with a new season taking on the Swordsmith Village Arc, the franchise took to theaters with the final two episodes of the Entertainment District Arc and first episode of the new season so fans can check it out early in a cool way before anyone else.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- has been taking over the box office since its premiere, and that's a huge victory considering it really is just a theatrical presentation for three episodes of the anime. Fans definitely showed their support as they are anticipating the new season of the series kicking off its run next month, and their reactions to the experience goes to further show how much more excited fans should be for the new season.

