Demon Slayer Fans Sound Off on To the Swordsmith Village Movie
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has returned to theaters with a special early premiere of the third season of the anime, and fans are sounding off on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- after seeing it this opening weekend! As part of a celebration for the anime's highly anticipated return later this Spring with a new season taking on the Swordsmith Village Arc, the franchise took to theaters with the final two episodes of the Entertainment District Arc and first episode of the new season so fans can check it out early in a cool way before anyone else.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- has been taking over the box office since its premiere, and that's a huge victory considering it really is just a theatrical presentation for three episodes of the anime. Fans definitely showed their support as they are anticipating the new season of the series kicking off its run next month, and their reactions to the experience goes to further show how much more excited fans should be for the new season.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- in theaters, and let us know what you think of it! Did it make you more excited for the new season? What was the best part of the Season 3 premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Premiere Was Fire
prevnext
Demon Slayer: to the Swordsmith Village (Movie) – 9/10— Skippé (@Skippe4090) March 4, 2023
First off, it has the last two episodes of the last season, which was really nice to see in theater quality, and the first episode of the new season was pretty fire. The meeting portion's cinematography was insane. pic.twitter.com/rKVOcDArVW
Thank You for Doma
prevnext
I don’t think I will ever get over this man. #DemonSlayerSeason3 #Douma #swordsmithvillage pic.twitter.com/LFq9ex3c5K— mim 🐇 ♡ (@aimonoss) March 5, 2023
April Can't Come Soon Enough!
prevnext
After this movie I cant wait for swordsmith village arc in April !! #swordsmithvillage #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/zwoUJ9Qp2a— anG👑 (@kinGangixo) March 5, 2023
10/10
prevnext
Can't wait to see more episodes of the new Demon Slayer season [Swordsmith Village Arc]
Movie was 10/10 worth it. pic.twitter.com/Qt4620WbC2— devildarker30000 (@demonixblood) March 2, 2023
That New Season 3 Opening Though
prevnext
Went to see The Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc movie today but ngl they should put at least 2 more episodes of Season 3 of Demon Slayer but made a recap of Season 1 & 2,then they put in the Season 2 Finale but ngl The Season 3 Opening was 🔥 #DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerMovie pic.twitter.com/o204JiXt6n— 𝒦ℯ𝓋 |ケヴ ツ⚔️ (@LimitzKev) March 5, 2023
Mitsuri and Nezuko Were Big Highlights!
prevnext
Demons Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc movie best parts: Mitsuri and Nezuko 😭💗 pic.twitter.com/Zq3Fo4z4Rb— CUFF IT (@kenzie_ousley) March 4, 2023
The Wait's Even Tougher Now!
prevnext
i’m back after being so inactive— sen,, ia (@knyuchiha) March 1, 2023
BECAUSE KNY IS FUCKING BACK TOO
i went to the movie, seeing the last 2 episodes of the entertainment district arc + the first episode of the swordsmith village arc made it even harder for me to wait !!! April 9 i can’t wait pic.twitter.com/NJmwcGj8bE
Need Season 3 ASAP!
prevnext
Just saw The Demon Slayer – To The Swordsmith Village movie… imma need season 3 to drop asap 😭— 𝐳𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐡 ✿ (@JINS0N94) March 4, 2023
Fun Idea for an Event!
prevnext
Demon Slayer: Swordsmith village arc (movie): hard to rate this one
More anime should do this (play the last few episodes of the previous season and have a global theatrical premiere of the new season). Very fun event pic.twitter.com/iAHWDgAjTw— Vergul (@Vergul_May_Cry) March 5, 2023
Big Screen Just Hits Different
prev
my brain SO FUCKING NEEDED that serotonin rush omg the swordsmith village movie was great
LIKE I KNEW WHAT WAS GOING TO HAPPEN BUT SEEING IT ON A BIG SCREEN HIT DIFFERENT— mcpoggy 🌊🎴| 🍆🍥 (@mcpoggy) March 4, 2023