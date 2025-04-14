Demon Slayer Tanjiro Star Shows Off Special Infinity Castle Movie Tickets

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be hitting screens worldwide with a brand new movie, and one of the stars behind it all is showing off the special new tickets that will be launched with it. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is a brand new film trilogy adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga release. Unlike some of the other movie events that had been seen in the past few years, Infinity Castle will feature a new story that has yet to make it to the TV anime series as Tanjiro Kamado and the others have big fights ahead of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be coming to Japan later this July before hitting the rest of the world, and the anime is going all out for the occasion with a special countdown that kicked off nearly 100 days before the new movie’s release. Each piece of the countdown has come with a special reveal showing a new look at the movie and its characters, and the latest reveals Tanjiro voice actor Natsuki Hanae revealing some special movie tickets that fans in Japan will be able to nab when they see the movie. Check it out below.

When Does Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Movie Come Out?

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment (outside of Japan), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th. The film will release in other international territories beginning earlier in August, however, and the full slate of international release dates for the film break down as such:

August 14: Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan

August 15: Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam

August 20: Philippines

September 11: Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Caribbean (Jamaica, Aruba, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Curacao), Central America, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Netherlands, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Syria, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates

September 12: India, Mongolia, Spain, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Kenya, Latvia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom

September 17: Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)

September 18: Moldova

September 25: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

ufotable

What Will Demon Slayer’s New Movie Be About?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is hitting with the first film in a planned full trilogy of films for the Infinity Castle arc. This arc takes place immediately after the events of Demon Slayer Season 4’s Hashira Training arc as Tanjiro and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps had been brought into Muzan Kibutsuji’s mysterious Infinity Castle. Taking place over the course of a single evening, this arc brings about the final battles in the series overall.

It’s yet to be revealed how each of the films will separate the events of the massive arc as it’s the longest in Gotoge’s original manga overall. By the end of the night, there will be some major losses on both sides of this long war between humans and demons. Tanjiro is going to need to push himself to unforeseen limits, and this new trilogy will bring us all one step closer to the end of the anime overall. Or depending on how this adapts the grand finale, it could even be the end of the anime franchise too.