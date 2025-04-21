Kanao Joins Tanjiro and the Team for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Countdown

Based on the hit manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer follows the story of Kamado Tanjiro. A kind-hearted village boy, Tanjiro’s life turns upside down when one day, he comes home from selling charcoal to find his entire family murdered with just one survivor, his younger sister Nezuko who is now a demon. Determined to cure his sister of her demonhood, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps where he trains to fight demons alongside other Slayers while preserving his kind nature and humanity.

By the time Demon Slayer’s manga wrapped up in 2020, it had sold over 150 million copies. Then, Studio Ufotable came along and turned the series into a global franchise with four visually stunning seasons and Mugen Train, the movie that managed to dethrone Spirited Away as Japan’s highest-grossing film of all time. Now, the franchise is ready to break its own record with its newest movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which is all set to release on July 18th, 2025, for Japanese fans. And to hype this new release up, Demon Slayer has been running a daily countdown on their official X account, @kimetsu_off.

Kanao Joins Tanjiro To Hype Up Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

With only 88 days left until Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s release, the franchise’s official X account has been hyping the movie up with a new post everyday. The latest post centers around Kanao Tsuyuri, the Flower Breathing Slayer who is also the adoptive younger sister of Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho. When fans first met Kanao, she was a quiet and indecisive girl, flipping a coin to make most of her decisions.

But after she met Tanjiro, her character underwent a subtle but powerful change, with the teenage boy encouraging her to use her heart instead of the chance of a coin flip. Now, as she commands the spotlight in Demon Slayer’s countdown’s day 89, her growth is obvious. Her expression is serious and slightly angry with no hint of timidness. She also isn’t wearing her white cloak, and without it swallowing her small frame, she looks more battle ready than ever.

Tanjiro also received his latest spotlight in Infinity Castle’s countdown. For day 88 out of 100, the village boy turned demon slayer hypes the franchise’s latest movie up with a standee of him in his usual green and black checkered haori over the standard Demon Slayer uniform. With a joyful expression, he carries Nezuko’s box on his back, who will most likely not be making much of an appearance in the upcoming movie. The caption of the post announces that advance tickets are available for sale at the theater box office for Japanese fans.

Everything To Know About Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Centering around Demon Slayer’s last arc, Infinity Castle will be receiving the three-part movie treatment. The first of these three movies is all set to drop in Japan on July 18th. But if any fans outside Japan were hoping for a simulcast, we have got bad news. Not only will the movie not be simulcasting, it won’t even release in the same month. Fans of the anime in the United States can expect to see the final showdown between the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan two whole months after the Japanese release date on September 12th. Although some other countries have gotten luckier with shorter wait times.

After a long recap, the official synopsis of the movie reads, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”