Demon Slayer Shares Preview of New Live-Action Adaptation

Demon Slayer is preparing to take the world by storm thanks to the first entry in its final trilogy hitting theaters later this year. Since becoming one of the biggest shonen franchises in history, routinely coming within striking distance of One Piece’s reign, if not exceeding it, many have wondered if a live-action adaptation will arrive. While the Demon Slayer Corps has not been confirmed for a live-action movie and/or television series, a new live-action project has begun in Japan. The latest stage play focusing on the Swordsmith Village Arc has arrived and you can check out the first images of the production in action.

For those who might be unaware, the current run for Demon Slayer Part 5: Attack on The Swordsmith Village has begun its run at the Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo, running from today until Sunday April 20th at the locale. Following this initial run, the play will have additional performances from Friday, April 25th to Sunday, April 27th at the AiiA Theater Kobe in the Hyogo Prefecture. Unfortunately, like the previous plays, there hasn’t been word on this performance making its way to the West but with recent performances of Attack on Titan, Death Note, and Sailor Moon plays hitting North America, it’s entirely possible that the Demon Slayer Corps play could do the same. You can check out the preview images below for the latest production.

Demon Slayer’s Live-Action Swordsmith Village

To help celebrate the recent live-action release, scriptwriter and director Motoyoshi Tsuneywasu had a message for fans, “Connect, connect, connect. Finally the curtains rise. A wonderful cast has come together for the best original work. “Swordsmith Village” is full of stories that make us wonder how “people” live. The Upper Ranks attack. Tanjiro fights back. The battle intensifies and diversifies. I want everyone, including the audience, to face the moment when the story blossoms and heads towards its climax. I hope you enjoy the play that we have all woven together.”

It almost seems inevitable at this point that Demon Slayer will receive some other sort of live-action adaptation in the future. With One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender hitting it big on Netflix, other franchises such as Naruto, My Hero Academia, Mobile Suit: Gundam, and more are seeking to get in on the live-action market. Though based on the trajectory of the anime adaptation, a potential live-action project might arrive after the series finale.

Demon Slayer’s Curtain Call

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will arrive in theaters in Japan this summer, with the film hitting North America later this fall. The first of the trilogy will kick off right where the previous season left off as Tanjiro and his allies were dragged into Muzan’s “humble abode.” With the manga by creator Koyoharo Gotouge already hitting its conclusion years ago, the Demon Slayer Corps is currently playing catch-up to give anime fans the biggest battle of Tanjiro and friends’ lives.

Want to see how the Demon Slayer Corps brings their story to an end?