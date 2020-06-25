Demon Slayer Fan Stuns with Handcarved Inosuke Statue

✖

Demon Slayer was easily one of the most popular anime debuts of 2019, with one of the stand out characters of the franchise being the literal pig-headed swordsman known as Inosuke and one fan has created a stunning re-creation of the hot head with a wooden statue that perfectly brings his energy to life! Inosuke and the rest of the cast will be returning following the conclusion of the first season of the anime in the upcoming movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which will follow the favorite demon slayers as they attempt to overcome a supernatural locomotive!

Inosuke, who first attempted to battle everyone he saw and nearly killed both Zenitsu and Tanjiro, eventually "mellowed out" to a degree and joined up with the protagonists in their quest to eradicate demons and save the half demon Nezuko who is struggling with her inner turmoil. Though Inosuke isn't quite on the same level power wise as Tanjiro at the moment, thanks in part to the latter's insane fire dance technique that he learned at the tail end of the first season, he is clearly a fan favorite among the cast thanks to the overall weirdness of both his appearance and his personality!

Reddit Fan Artist DWoodArtStudio shared this impressive statue that was carved from wood that brings to life Inosuke in all his eccentric glory, wielding both of his bizarre swords and clearly itching for a fight, as is usually the case from the unexpected member of the cast:

While a second season for Demon Slayer has yet to be confirmed, the popularity of the franchise clearly shows that it's only a matter of time before the studio responsible for the first, Ufotable, makes an announcement that Tanjiro and company will be making their return to the small screen. With the first film of the franchise set to be tentatively released this fall on October 16th, fans won't have to wait long to dive back into the world of the Demon Slayer Corps and their adventures as they attempt to rid the world of the human devouring fiends that stalk the shadows of the anime.

