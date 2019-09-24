Demon Slayer Fans Are Inserting Inosuke into Hilarious Memes

Demon Slayer has a lot of crazy characters, but arguably the strangest of them all comes in the form of Inosuke, a member of the Demon Slayer Corp who wears a boar’s head on his temple and wants to fight anything that moves. When he first appears to Tanjiro and company, he’s seen more as a villain than anything else, attempting to test his sword against the other sword wielding monster killers that happen to cross his path. Of course, what makes Inosuke even stranger is the fact that underneath his swine mask lies a stunningly beautiful visage that most confuse for a gorgeous woman when it is first revealed. Now, fans of the popular anime franchise are inserting Inosuke into some of their favorite memes from the world wide web!

Considering his boisterous, nigh insane personality and bizarre appearance, Inosuke himself fits right into the many hilarious jokes that fans have created on the Internet. While a second season for Demon Slayer has yet to be announced, its clear that the influence of Tanjiro, Inosuke, and the rest of the main band of demon hunters continues to move forward!

(shows up to #redrawinosuke 2 weeks late) this is how the drum house arc went right? pic.twitter.com/UIHinggFIP — korm!🐗💕inosuke loving hours (@dearbutterfIy) September 24, 2019

Oof I made a tad bit of mistake in Tanjiro’s hiragana sksksk #redrawzenitsu #redrawinosuke pic.twitter.com/5XYK4fMTQ5 — Snow || Tengen (@snwromanova) September 24, 2019

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”