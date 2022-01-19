Demon Slayer Reveals Zenitsu’s Strange Similarity with Gyutaro

The new year is here, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is thriving in the best way. Its second season has dug into its main arc, and all eyes are on Tengen and Tanjiro right now. After all, the two are fighting a new Upper Rank demon, and Gyutaro is nothing to sneeze at. But as it turns out, this baddie has something rather strange in common with… Zenitsu??

And yes, you did read that right. Gyutaro might be an Upper Rank demon, but he has something in common with Zenitsu. The connection comes down to Tengen, and well – you can probably figure out the rest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The whole thing came to light his week when Demon Slayer put out its latest episode. It was there fans were introduced to Gyutaro, and his debut was rather gory. After all, the demon sprouted from his sister’s neck, and Gyutaro was only topside for a few minutes when he likened himself to Zenitsu… and he did so by ragging on Tengen.

After all, the Hashira is a locker, and he has three wives to boot. You may remember how Zenitsu balked at that fact some time ago, and now Gyutaro is joining in. “Did you just say you had three wives,” the demon asked the Hashira mid-battle. “Are you kidding me?”

This was much the same response given by Zenitsu, and it is hard to blame them. Polygamy isn’t often embraced in Japan, but anime does dabble with the idea. There are tons of harem anime series out there, so Tengen isn’t the only character in the industry fielding affection. But for guys like Zenitsu and Gyutaro, well – just one lover would be enough! Maybe they just need some tips from Tengen, you know?

What do you think of Gyutaro following his anime debut? Do you see any of Zenitsu in the Upper Rank demon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.