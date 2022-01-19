Demon Slayer Cliffhanger Sets Up Tengen’s Big Fight

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is setting the stage for Tengen Uzui’s biggest fight in the anime yet with the cliffhanger from the newest episode! The Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series has reached its climax in the second season, and the final fights of the arc are now kicking into high gear. While previous episodes of the season have revealed a little bit of what the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui could truly do, the newest episode of the series promises we’ll finally get to see him in the midst of a full brawl fans have been waiting to see.

The newest episode of the series finally made good on the promise of bringing Tengen into the fight fully against Daki, and it was quickly revealed that he was much stronger than she was. Although Tanjiro and Nezuko had been struggling against the demon, Tengen was able to dispatch her with ease. It was soon revealed, however, that Daki wasn’t the true threat and instead the real villain here was her brother, Gyutaro, who had been hiding out on her body waiting for the right moment to get into the fight and protect his sister. Now Tengen’s got to face down these two all on his own.

The final moments of Episode 7 sees Tengen come face to face with Daki for the first time and he immediately cuts her head off. She doesn’t immediately fade away, however, and Tengen soon begins to worry about what is really going on. His fears were soon confirmed, however, when Gyutaro revealed himself and showed off that he was much stronger than his sister was. His deadly bloody scythe ability gave Tengen some trouble right away, and it’s clear that he’s going to be the real challenge.

The main problem Tengen is facing down in the cliffhanger, however, is that somehow he has to defeat both of them. There’s the question of whether or not defeating Gyutaro will be enough to defeat them both, but now this single Hashira has to face down two powerful demons that both claim they count as the Upper Six rank. Luckily Inosuke and Zenitsu are nearby to help as well (along with Tanjiro once he gets Nezuko settled down), but it’s clear that the fights are only getting flashier from here on out.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Tengen Uzui finally getting into the fight? How are you liking Demon Slayer's Entertainment District arc so far? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!