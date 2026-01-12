Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Suffers a Major Loss Despite 2025’s Groundbreaking Success

2025 was a historic year for Demon Slayer as the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy made history by breaking several box office records. The film grossed over 100 billion yen across the globe in just a few months, and the numbers kept rising even after the major milestone. Since the first part became the most successful anime film of all time, expectations for the upcoming parts are even higher. Ufotable hasn’t confirmed when Part 2 will be released, although it’s almost impossible for the film to be released this year. Infinity Castle is the longest arc of the series and the first part of the final arc, where Demon Slayers are thrown inside an endless labyrinth manifested by the Blood Demon Art of Nakime, the Biwa demon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Muzan Kibutsuji, the demon progenitor, has gathered all the demons inside the castle to eradicate the Demon Slayer Corps, but our heroes won’t go down without a fight. Demon Slayer has always been praised for its exceptional animation quality, which was elevated even further in the latest film. Thanks to the efforts of animators at Ufotable, not only was the series a massive success at the box office, but it also received critical acclaim. It was even nominated at this year’s Golden Globe Awards but lost to Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters, suffering a massive blow right after the year began.

Demon Slayer Lost The Golden Globe Award to KPop Demon Hunters

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The American animated musical fantasy, KPop Demon Hunters, beat Demon Slayer in the Best Animated Motion Picture category at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. It also won the Best Original Song and was also nominated for the Cinematic and box office achievement, but lost to Sinners. The film was released in June last year and became the most-watched original title in Netflix history with over 500 million views. KPop Demon Hunters’ popularity has been astounding across the globe, with exceptional reception from both fans and critics alike.

However, this also means that Demon Slayer’s loss was all but inevitable. It’s out of the ordinary for an anime film to be nominated for a Golden Globe, much less win an award. In 2024, Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron became the first anime film to win the Best Animated Feature film, and it’s the only one so far. The first installment of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was nominated in just one category, unlike KPop Demon Hunters, which was nominated in three.

While this was a major loss for the anime, Demon Slayer is still nominated for several awards this year, including the British Academy Film Awards and the Producers Guild of America Awards. Before the Golden Globe Awards, the 9th Astra Film Awards were held, where Demon Slayer also lost to KPop Demon Hunters in the Best Animated Feature. However, the anime received the Animation is Cinema honorary award.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!