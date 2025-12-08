Demon Slayer Makes History With Golden Globe Nomination Alongside KPop Demon Hunters & More

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has just made history as it has been nominated for a major Golden Globe alongside other animated hits like KPop Demon Hunters, Zootopia 2 and more from the year. The Golden Globes began awarding the Best Animated Feature Film award in 2007, and fans have seen all kinds of animated features nominated for it in the years since. This has not only included several anime projects, but not many of these anime films have actually gotten the big win unlike the one seen with Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron‘s win a couple of years ago. But this year’s even bigger for anime.

Now Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has broken the door down once more as it has been officially nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film, marking the very first Shonen Jump property to ever be nominated for the prestigious award. Winning it is going to be a tough battle, however, as the category is stacked with the biggest movies of the year like KPop Demon Hunters and Zootopia 2, and major independent hits making waves with critics like Arco.

2026 Golden Globe Nominations for Best Animated Feature Film Revealed

Congratulations to the 83rd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Animated Motion Picture:



✨ ARCO

✨ DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA INFINITY CASTLE

✨ ELIO

✨ KPOP DEMON HUNTERS

✨ LITTLE AMÉLIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN

✨ ZOOTOPIA 2 pic.twitter.com/2OD8ySf172 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 8, 2025

The official nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes for Best Animated Feature Film break down as such:

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

The 83rd Golden Globes ceremony will be taking place on January 11th with CBS and streaming with Paramount+. Those that are nominated for this prestigious award usually have just as strong of a chance of netting a nomination for the even more prestigious Academy Award, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle could get recognition there too. It’s a pretty big deal as while anime films had been nominated before, the first actual win didn’t come until 2023.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is one of the biggest animated films in the box office this year, and the anime influenced KPop Demon Hunters has been the biggest streaming release of the year too. But even with all of that popularity, awards recognition is not always guaranteed. This is a huge move forward for the anime medium, and now a Shonen Jump property has reached that level of acclaim. Meaning that anime can be both popular and “worthy” of receiving awards in domestic territories.

What’s Going to Win the Golden Globe?

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation / Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures

But it’s still unlikely either of these anime related films will actually win the Golden Globe at the end of the day. It’s unfortunate as the trend has been shifting away from the company in the last few years, but Disney seems poised to win with Zootopia 2 this year. That film has been incredibly successful in the box office in the little time that it’s been out as well, and has been a massive success with critics. Which wasn’t the case for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.

It’s the same case for KPop Demon Hunters as while it might be the better overall film, it’s a streaming release and that would mark an untold shift for the Golden Globes. It’s going to be an interesting awards season to see play out as now that a Shonen Jump film has made it to this upper echelon, the sky is the limit for what could be nominated (or even win) next.

