Demon Slayer Studio Confirms AI Won’t Be Used in Infinity Castle’s Future

The studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has confirmed that they won’t be using A.I. in the future with a recent update from one of the executives behind it all. The use of artificial intelligence to generate content has been at the center of a huge debate among many different industries as while sometimes it has been used to better the lives of those crafting art, it’s also been used to steal and try to recreate something that just can’t be done without human artists behind it all. But one studio is staying away from it all.

Speaking to the Hollywood Creative Alliance heading into The Astra Awards, a representative for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle was asked about the rise of artificial intelligence in the industry, and confirmed that Aniplex and Ufotable will continue to work with their “hand-drawn artists” for future films. So fans worried about any potential A.I. use in future Infinity Castle films can thankfully rest easy knowing that the films are dedicating to human work.

Demon Slayer Studio Speaks Out on A.I. Use

“I will be very careful in how I approach and talk about A.I.,” the representative began. “But what I will say is that our studio, Aniplex and Ufotable, will continue to work with our hand-drawn artists, our writers, our voice actors, and the talent that help bring this emotion to the big screen for everyone.” The use of generative A.I. has been at the center of a major debate in the anime industry thanks to messes like Prime Video’s recent use of A.I. generated English dubs for some of its anime releases before their removal (which came after major backlash from fans).

Fans saw generative A.I. used to completely replace voice actors in multiple languages, and it even included some projects that had already had an official English dub release. This is just one of the more notorious recent examples, but this the use of generative A.I. has been at the center of some massive back and forth among the animation industry in general. From the beginning, anime has been one of the places that these machines seem to try and take from first.

Good Sign for Demon Slayer’s Future

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle still has two more films to release to complete its trilogy, but has yet to confirm any potential release dates or windows as of the time of this writing. It’s likely going to take quite a while for the next films to release considering that the first film was still in theaters until the end of 2025, and now it’s just a matter of waiting to see when the first follow up hits.

There have been notable rumors and reports that are hoping for a 2027 return for the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy, and that might seem like bad news but does make a lot of sense given how much work goes into each of the films. With a confirmed dedication to the human artists that help bring it all to life, fans are willing to wait for as long as it takes.

